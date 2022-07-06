The defense attorney representing former British Virgin Islands Premier Andrew Fahie has asked a federal judge to delay his July 18 trial date, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida.
Fahie’s attorney, Theresa Van Vliet, asked that the court rescheduled the trial no sooner than Jan.16, 2023 to give the defense more time to prepare, and to resolve various issues.
Fahie has waived his rights under the Speedy Trial Act, and prosecutors do not object to the delay, according to the motion filed Tuesday.
Fahie’s co-defendants and their federal public defenders, former BVI Ports Authority Managing Director Oleanvine Maynard and her son, Kadeem Maynard, also have no objection to postponing the trial for at least six months, according to Van Vliet.
Fahie was arrested on April 28, and a grand jury indicted Fahie and the Maynards on May 11 on charges of conspiracy to import a controlled substance, conspiracy to engage in money laundering, and attempted money laundering.
The indictment also calls for forfeiture of any of the defendants’ property derived from the conspiracy.
Fahie was granted a $500,000 corporate surety bond and a $500,000 personal surety bond, and he was released on June 13 after satisfying the terms of each.
Oleanvine Maynard waived her right to a detention hearing and is currently being held without bond while she awaits trial, and Kadeem Maynard is scheduled to be arraigned today, according to court records.
The drug conspiracy charge carries a maximum penalty of life in prison, while each of the money laundering charges carries a maximum 20-year sentence, according to the indictment.
Fahie and the Maynards were arrested in a sting operation by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, in which investigators recorded them discussing a scheme to help shuttle huge shipments of cocaine through BVI ports undetected by law enforcement.
That sting utilized a confidential source, and Van Vliet wrote in the request to delay the trial that based on an initial review “of the multi-terabyte quantity of materials” produced by the prosecution, the evidence lacks information regarding the source.
The government subsequently produced some preliminary material concerning the source’s “payments and background,” according to the motion, and the parties “are currently negotiating a protective order” that would govern production of additional material related to the source, including identifying information.
The defense is also working through technical difficulties after some files were found to be unreadable, and needs more time to complete that process, Van Vliet explained in the filing.
A judge has not yet ruled on the motion.