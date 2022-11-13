Federal prosecutors in Florida have filed new charges against former British Virgin Islands Premier Andrew Fahie and accused co-conspirator, former BVI Ports Director Oleanvine Maynard, who are accused of conspiring to smuggle millions of dollars worth of cocaine through the territory.

Fahie, 52, Maynard, 60, and her 31-year-old son, Kadeem Maynard, , were arrested in April in a sting operation by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

