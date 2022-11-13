Federal prosecutors in Florida have filed new charges against former British Virgin Islands Premier Andrew Fahie and accused co-conspirator, former BVI Ports Director Oleanvine Maynard, who are accused of conspiring to smuggle millions of dollars worth of cocaine through the territory.
Fahie, 52, Maynard, 60, and her 31-year-old son, Kadeem Maynard, , were arrested in April in a sting operation by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.
On Nov.8, a grand jury in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida returned a superseding indictment against the accused co-conspirators.
The new indictment includes three original charges against the trio, and adds the charge of interstate and foreign travel in aid of racketeering against Fahie and Oleanvine Maynard.
Fahie traveled to Florida on April 24 as part of the conspiracy involving narcotics, and Oleanvine Maynard traveled to the state on April 26, according to the indictment.
According to the initial charging documents, DEA agents said they recorded the trio discussing plans to help a self-proclaimed Lebanese Hezbollah group ship Colombian cocaine through BVI ports to the U.S. undetected by law enforcement.
The trio were initially charged with conspiracy to import a controlled substance, conspiracy to engage in money laundering, and attempted money laundering.
Oleanvine Maynard and Fahie were arrested on April 28 at a Florida airport after undercover agents took them aboard a plane and showed them bags of fake cash as payment for their participation in the scheme, according to court records.
Kadeem Maynard was taken into custody on St. Thomas after prosecutors said Maynard had traveled to the U.S. Virgin Islands to meet with the “sister” of a confidential informant, “to pick up a satellite phone, $30,000 for bribes, and to arrange for the delivery of his cocaine from St. Thomas to Tortola.”
The Maynards are both being held without bond at the federal detention center in Miami, according to court records and the Bureau of Prisons website.
Fahie was released from custody on June 13 after satisfying the terms of a $500,000 corporate surety bond and a $500,000 personal surety bond.
Those conditions include that Fahie remain under house arrest and live with his adult daughters, who are U.S. citizens, at their apartment in Florida.
On Nov. 10, the Florida court set Fahie and Kadeem Maynard’s arraignment on the new indictment for Wednesday, and Oleanvine Maynard is set to be arraigned the following day.
Also on Nov. 10, Assistant U.S. Attorney Shane Butland filed the government’s second response to the court’s standing discovery order, and said the government mailed three discs to each defendant’s counsel containing transcripts of audio recordings made on Nov. 15, 2021, three video clips of Oleanvine Maynard on April 28, and two video clips of Fahie on April 28.
The trial date is currently set for Jan. 17.
If convicted, Fahie and the Maynards could face significant penalties.
The charge of conspiracy to import a controlled substance carries a maximum term of life imprisonment and a maximum $10 million fine, according to the indictment’s penalty sheet.
The charges of conspiracy to engage in money laundering and attempted money laundering each carry a possible 20-year prison sentence and a fine of $500,000 or “twice the value of the property involved in the transaction.”
The charge of foreign travel in aid of racketeering carries a possible five-year prison term and a maximum $250,000 fine.
In addition, prosecutors are seeking forfeiture of “any property constituting, or derived from, any proceeds obtained, directly or indirectly, as a result of such offense,” and any property used to facilitate criminal acts, according to the indictment.
— Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.