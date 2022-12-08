Former British Virgin Islands Premier Andrew Fahie’s trial has been rescheduled to July, after a judge ruled the parties for Fahie and his co-defendants need more time to review the voluminous evidence in the complex case.

Fahie, 52, former BVI Ports Director Oleanvine Maynard, 60, and her 31-year-old son, Kadeem Maynard, were arrested in April in a sting operation by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

