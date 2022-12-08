Former British Virgin Islands Premier Andrew Fahie’s trial has been rescheduled to July, after a judge ruled the parties for Fahie and his co-defendants need more time to review the voluminous evidence in the complex case.
Fahie, 52, former BVI Ports Director Oleanvine Maynard, 60, and her 31-year-old son, Kadeem Maynard, were arrested in April in a sting operation by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.
The trio are charged with conspiracy to import a controlled substance, conspiracy to engage in money laundering, and attempted money laundering, and Fahie and Oleanvine Maynard are also charged with one count each of interstate and foreign travel in aid of racketeering.
On Wednesday, U.S. District Court Judge Kathleen Williams of the Southern District of Florida granted a motion to continue trial that had been filed by Fahie’s defense attorney, and was not opposed by prosecutors.
The trial is now set to begin on July 17 in the court’s Miami Division, according to the order.
Fahie’s attorney, Theresa Van Vliet, filed the unopposed motion on Nov. 28, asking for the trial to be delayed, as federal prosecutors have not yet finished producing their evidence to the defense, and have not identified a confidential informant who played a central role in the investigation.
According to the initial charging documents, DEA agents said they recorded the trio discussing plans to help a self-proclaimed Lebanese Hezbollah group ship Colombian cocaine through BVI ports to the U.S. undetected by law enforcement.
Kadeem Maynard “coordinated and participated in meetings between the premier of the BVI and the BVI’s Director of Ports for the purpose of allowing safe passage of tens of thousands of kilograms of cocaine to and from the BVI on behalf of the Sinaloa cartel, for an enormous profit,” according to prosecutors.
For example, Maynard was secretly recorded during a meeting with a confidential source, or “CS” in Tortola in March saying that he and his mother “had been waiting to meet with the CS ever since they were contacted by members of the Lebanese Group,” and he had “already started to make connections and put things in place,” according to prosecutors.
The government has refused to divulge the identity of the confidential source — even to the defense — and Van Vliet said she intends to pursue the matter further.
The Maynards are currently jailed without bond. Meanwhile, Fahie was released from custody on June 13 after satisfying the terms of a $500,000 corporate surety bond and a $500,000 personal surety bond.
