TORTOLA — A three member British Virgin Islands House of Assembly Special Select Committee has found that former Speaker Julian Willock is personally responsible for $100,000 accrued in legal costs for his failed injunction against Commission of Inquiry lawyers.
Willock had hoped taxpayers would absorb the cost, and had been fighting efforts to deny such a claim, when he was asked earlier this month to resign as speaker of the BVI House of Assembly by Premier Natalio Wheatley.
According to the ruling handed down on Thursday, the attorneys were part of the commission probing allegations of possible government corruption, and Willock was not authorized to do so by the House of Assembly.
In August, Willock filed an injunction in the High Court against COI lawyers Bilal Rawat, Andrew King and Rhea Harrikissoon, claiming they were not properly admitted to practice law in the territory.
Attorney General Dawn Smith, however, had not authorized Willock to take such a stance. In late September, the High Court ruled that Willock must pay his legal costs of over $100,000 to Silk Legal, who filed the injunction on his behalf.
On Nov. 4, despite a public backlash and protests by residents, former Premier Andrew Fahie brought a highly contentious motion to the House of Assembly, which was passed 5-3, for BVI taxpayers to foot Willock’s legal costs in the failed injunction.
Fahie announced at the time that Vincent Wheatley, the Labor and Immigration minister at the time, and a member of Fahie’s Virgin Islands Party; Mark Vanterpool of the National Democratic Party and Julian Fraser of the People’s Progressive Party — all absent during the House vote — were appointed to the Special Select Committee.
In its House of Assembly report released Thursday, the Special Select Committee which first met on April 19 and again on May 6 after months of delay, concluded Willock’s action was not deemed “warranted” and was “without merit.” The committee noted that the full House of Assembly should not approve the cost. Further, the committee concluded that Willock should not have brought the proceedings against the lawyers for the COI as he did not have “expressed permission” to do so, on the House of Assembly’s behalf.
Willock who was appointed Speaker on March 12, 2019, by the Virgin Islands Party, was forced to resign on May 3.
Willock meanwhile has said he sought counsel shortly after he was asked to vacate his post. There has been no further updates since.