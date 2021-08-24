An independent monitoring team says V.I. Police officers are still using excessive force, and serious policy violations continue to be excused by supervisors, including former V.I. Police Commissioner Trevor Velinor.
The monitoring team’s report was filed as part of a federal consent decree, which came about after the U.S. Justice Department sued the V.I. government in 2008, contending the V.I. Police Department was violating civil rights by using excessive force on citizens — and that misconduct was not being properly investigated or corrected.
The local government will not be released from federal oversight until V.I. Police can prove the department is capable of engaging in constitutional policing, which has yet to happen despite 12 years of court ordered reforms.
According to a report filed Friday, the monitoring team reviewed 17 recent “use of force” incidents by officers and 41% of those incidents “do not comply with consent decree and VIPD policy,” and supervisors are failing to hold officers accountable.
Velinor recently retired, and Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. has nominated Ray Martinez to take over the department, which reached “substantial compliance” with the consent decree in December 2018.
But compliance has lapsed in several areas, according to reports and testimony from the court-appointed monitoring team of law enforcement veterans.
The monitoring team included as an exhibit an op-ed that Velinor published in The Daily News on June 4, 2020, titled “Excessive force in arrests will not be tolerated in the VIPD.”
A month after writing that op-ed, Velinor issued an order sustaining charges against a St. Croix deputy chief who placed a handcuffed prisoner into a stress position that the Internal Affairs Bureau director “admitted in a memorandum” was “analogous to that of a choke hold and thus the case should have been classified as a Level One” serious use of force, the monitors found.
But in December 2020, Velinor “reversed the judgement” in an amended order that “dismissed all of the charges against the then Deputy Chief on St. Croix, essentially wiping clean his record of this incident,” according to the monitors’ report. “IMT finds this action to be counter to the intent and expectations of the consent decree and reflects further preferential considerations in disciplinary cases for senior VIPD officers,” and said it “counters commitments to constitutional policing made by the VIPD commissioner in his Op-Ed.”
As he tried to force the suspect into a patrol car, the chief pushed the man’s legs up towards his chest, causing his body to “fold up,” according to the report. The suspect said he couldn’t breathe but the chief continued pushing, and said “I am going to hold you in this position until you pass out or you stop kicking.”
The monitors said the deputy chief’s actions were egregious and “the attending physician at the hospital stated that if the unauthorized compression of the victim’s chest had not been released, he could have died.”
In his final report, Velinor said the “level of force was reasonable in the situation at hand.”
But the monitors said Velinor’s report is an “inaccurate rendition of the facts and circumstances surrounding this incident; all in an effort to justify the dismissal of the charges. The entire document defies logic, when it admits to the violations and then justifies them.”
In another instance, an officer reported that they had discharged three Taser cycles into a subject’s body, but the monitoring team found that the Taser’s video camera showed the person was actually struck seven times.
The Taser manufacturer warns officers to “watch for medical crisis signs and call for medical backup” if a person who has been Tasered says they can’t breathe. But the monitors found that after the subject was handcuffed and placed in a police cruiser, officers ignored him while he said “I can’t breathe” 34 times over six minutes, and “yelled for a supervisor, 13 times,” according to the report. “Each and every time, the driver officer looked forward and did not respond, assist, and or inquire what the subject needed.”
In another case that occurred in February 2020, a captain pursued a fleeing vehicle realized he was being shot at and returned fire, shooting out of his moving vehicle at the occupants of the speeding car 13 times before abandoning the pursuit.
The captain retired from the department a month later while under investigation, and was never disciplined for policy violations or charged with the crime of reckless endangerment over the yearlong investigation.
The monitoring team found that the captain had committed numerous policy violations, and was driving a personal vehicle off-duty with a civilian in the car when he engaged in the pursuit without authorization.
The captain had a personal, unauthorized firearm in his right pants pocket, and was driving a manual transmission vehicle, which “required that he draw the firearm with his right hand and then transfer it to his left hand, and then stick it out the window and return fire,” according to the report. “This would have required more time than was necessary to de-escalate the situation by decreasing his speed and back off from the pursuit.”
The department never fully “addressed the extensive list of violations of policy and consent decree paragraph requirements that were present in this case. In all probability this was done to avoid the more serious violations and their consequences in order to protect a senior officer of the department,” according to the monitors’ report. “A clearly transparent 21st century police agency operating with full transparency would not be handling cases of these seriousness in such a manner. This behavior does little to provide competent service levels to the citizens of the U.S. Virgin Islands.”
A hearing is scheduled for Friday in U.S. District Court, where Judge Robert Molloy will hear testimony from the Justice Department and the V.I. government and could choose to issue further orders to enforce the consent decree.