A former informant for the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration has been found guilty for his role in a cocaine trafficking conspiracy that ended in a bloody gunfight with federal agents on St. John in 2019.

Jurors deliberated for less than four hours Wednesday before finding Samuel Pena Columna guilty on all five counts, including one drug charge and four firearm crimes. Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 19. Pena is facing the possibility of serving life in prison.

