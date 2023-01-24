A former informant for the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration was sentenced to more than 30 years in prison for conspiring to smuggle cocaine through St. John, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court.

On Thursday, Judge Robert Molloy sentenced Samuel Elias Pena Columna to a total of 368 months behind bars, and ordered him to pay a $10,000 fine.

