A former informant for the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration was sentenced to more than 30 years in prison for conspiring to smuggle cocaine through St. John, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court.
On Thursday, Judge Robert Molloy sentenced Samuel Elias Pena Columna to a total of 368 months behind bars, and ordered him to pay a $10,000 fine.
At trial in September, prosecutors presented evidence that Pena had been working as a DEA informant while trafficking cocaine with several others, including Joan Morales Nolasco, and Rammer Guerrero-Morales.
The three men were involved in a Sept. 25, 2019, incident in which Nolasco and Guerrero-Morales were involved in a shootout with U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents who were staking out a beach in Haulover Bay on St. John, which is known to be used for smuggling.
Pena had driven the men with over $1.1 million to conduct a 100-kilogram cocaine transaction with traffickers from Tortola, British Virgin Islands, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
During closing arguments of Pena’s trial, Assistant U.S. Attorney Kyle Payne told jurors that Pena’s co-conspirators had testified they’d made similar drug deals before, but that night didn’t go according to plan.
“It broke bad. It broke real bad,” Payne said.
When the shootout began, Pena drove off with the two other men — who remain at large and were referred to at trial only by the nicknames Pena used for them, “Flaco” and “Jota” — and they got away with the $1 million.
Meanwhile, a federal agent was shot twice in the shoulder and leg.
Guerrero-Morales was also shot and injured during the shootout and his cousin, Nolasco, escaped to the Dominican Republic but was subsequently extradited and charged in September 2021.
Both pleaded guilty to their role in the conspiracy, while Pena chose to have his case go to trial.
Defense attorney Michael Sheesley argued that Pena had been providing valuable information to federal agents about drug traffickers before the shootout, and he is on trial “because an agent got hurt and the government got upset,” and decided to “throw him to the wolves.”
Jurors deliberated for less than four hours before finding Pena guilty on all five counts, including one drug charge and four firearm crimes.
In December, Nolasco, 37, was sentenced to 101 months in prison and Guerrero-Morales, 31, was sentenced to 141 months behind bars.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Meredith Edwards wrote in a sentencing memorandum that Pena “has yet to fully accept responsibility for his actions — instead, he clings to his false claim that he was merely involved in the September 25th shooting in a good faith attempt to gather intelligence for the DEA.”
But on the night of the shootout, Pena was “serving not as a DEA source but as Nolasco’s long-time partner in their large-scale cocaine trafficking conspiracy. For years, Pena Columna engaged in boldly deceptive conduct with the DEA, clearly demonstrating his lack of respect for the law,” Edwards wrote. “And he then tried to deflect his true guilt by blaming the DEA.”
