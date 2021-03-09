ST. THOMAS — Former V.I. Police Detective Joel Dowdye, who murdered his girlfriend Sherett James in 2006, will remain in prison serving a life sentence after a judge denied his petition for a writ of habeus corpus.
Dowdye filed the petition on June 18, and V.I. Superior Court Judge Denise Francois recently issued an order denying his bid to be brought before a judge to argue for his release.
Dowdye, who is incarcerated at Citrus County Detention Facility in Florida, asserted “a myriad of claims, including some that overlap with his prior appeals,” Francois wrote.
He argued that he was denied the right to a fair trial with an impartial jury, that he had ineffective assistance of counsel and his rights were violated by prosecutorial misconduct.
Dowdye was convicted of murdering 22-year-old Sherett James and trying to kill her companion, Daren “Bogle” Stevens, in a room at the Bunker Hill Guest House on St. Thomas in March 2006. He was convicted of six of the eight felony charges against him and was sentenced to life without parole, plus 40 years.
The trial was unusual in that Dowdye had a tattoo known to be associated with Freemasonry or Mason organizations, and special care was taken to ensure all jurors did not have Masonic ties. One juror was accused of communicating with Dowdye through Masonic gestures during trial and was removed and replaced.
Dowdye has repeatedly challenged that decision on appeal and Francois rejected the argument again in her latest order.
“Dowdye has not demonstrated that his conviction was illegal. Even in construing his argument liberally, Dowdye failed to assert a prima facie case that — if true — would entitle him to relief,” Francois wrote.
Dowdye previously petitioned for habeus corpus relief in an amended filing in 2017, arguing that he was convicted of separate, duplicative charges that arose from the same criminal acts, in violation of the double jeopardy clause of the Revised Organic Act, which protects against multiple punishments for the same offense.
He won a minor victory when V.I. Superior Court Judge Kathleen Mackay said in 2018 that the court must impose a sentence on the merged counts and then stay the new sentences — effectively a housekeeping procedure to ensure the case is fully compliant with the law. But it did not change his life prison sentence, and barring any future developments in the case, Dowdye will remain behind bars until his death.
Former V.I. Attorney General Claude Walker said in 2018 that it’s unclear why Dowdye, who is representing himself in post-conviction proceedings, has spent so much time arguing cases that will have no practical effect on his sentence.
“I don’t know. I know that when someone’s in jail for a very long time, in some instances they have time to think about a lot of things and a lot of time on their hands, certainly, so they may just engage in this type of project,” Walker said at the time.