ST. CROIX — Once a reporter with The Virgin Islands Daily News, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and Epic 4D CEO Melvin Claxton will showcase the company’s new app allowing children to write, illustrate, and publish e-books, comic books, and audiobooks all from a smartphone or tablet.
In a press release issued Wednesday, the software company said millions of children could become published authors using the “groundbreaking” app called Itty Bitty Book.
Claxton, according to the statement, said the app “was created to instill a lifelong love of writing and storytelling in children, even those who usually hate to write.”
The free app launch party is set for 10 a.m. Friday at the International Institute in Detroit, where the company is based, but U.S. Virgin Islanders unable to attend can score a basic version of the app, which can be downloaded free of charge from both the Apple and Google app stores.
While the app has premium features available with in-app purchases, the company states in the release it plans to make premium features free for children in countries and regions impacted by war and armed conflict — of which the company has identified more than a dozen.
“Every child has a story to tell. We wanted to give them a tool that made storytelling fun and exciting, and the Itty Bitty Book app is that tool,” Claxton stated in the release. “This is about empowering children to tell their stories, express their own truths.”
Young authors who use the app will also be able to sell their finished books online as the company states it plans to open an online Itty Bitty Book store July 1.
“We are removing the gatekeepers, traditional publishing houses and media outlets who too often stifle children’s voices,” Claxton stated in the release.
The company, which was founded in 2014 and is the maker of the world’s largest English language trivia video game, expects the app to boost literacy in homes and schools “with its non-traditional approach to writing.”
“We are helping create and nurture the next generation of great young writers and thinkers,” Claxton stated in the release. “That’s why the app is designed for children in grades K-12.”