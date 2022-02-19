Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. has nominated former Magistrate Judge Carolyn Hermon-Percell for a seat on the V.I. Casino Control Commission, according to a news release.
Hermon-Percell has been nominated to serve a five-year term as a representative from the St. Thomas-St. John District.
Hermon-Percell served on the bench of the V.I. Superior Court from 2013 to 2021. In addition to the more routine duties assigned to magistrate judges, Hermon-Percell was tasked with overseeing probate of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s estate worth more than $500 million.
During the 19 months she handled the probate proceedings, which are still ongoing, Hermon-Percell “presided over a continuous stream of case filings, hearings, and other activities and has an in depth knowledge of the myriad issues pertaining to administration of this complex Estate,” according to a court filing by Presiding Judge Harold Willocks, who joined the co-executors “in lauding the magistrate judge’s efforts.”
Prior to serving on the court, Hermon-Percell was in private practice. She also served as a staff researcher at the Legislature of the Virgin Islands, according to the news release.
Hermon-Percell will fill a vacancy created in the St. Thomas-St. John District and will enable the commission to have a quorum with the departure of former Sen. Usie Richards in the St. Croix District, who said he will step down when his term ends at the end of February, according to the news release.
Richards currently serves as vice chair of the commission, alongside Marvin Pickering, who serves as chairman.
The commission is charged with licensing U.S. Virgin Islands casinos and employees. It is an independent agency of the executive branch with a budget approved by the Legislature.
The commission comprises up to three board members, “appointed by the governor with advice and consent of the Legislature. Commission members serve terms of five years; however, no member shall serve more than two consecutive five-year terms,” according to the website.