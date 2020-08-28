A former congressional candidate who faked his own disappearance in 2006 is facing new criminal charges after police say he attacked a woman in front of her children.
Gary Bruce Dodds, 55, of Estate La Vallee, was arrested Tuesday and charged with aggravated assault and battery, second-degree robbery, forcible and unlawful entry, and grand larceny, according to a probable cause fact sheet filed by the V.I. Police Department.
Unable to post the $25,000 bond, he was held in custody at Golden Grove Adult Correctional Facility until his advice-of-rights hearing Wednesday morning.
Dodds was arrested after a woman went to police on Aug. 23 to report that he had assaulted her at her home in Frederiksted. The woman said she was with her children watering plants on the balcony when Dodds approached, shouting, “You don’t belong here,” pushed the door open, and grabbed her cellphone as she was trying to call 911, according to the fact sheet.
The woman said Dodds grabbed her by her hair and dragged her down a flight of stairs, as she “screamed for help in fear of her life,” according to the fact sheet.
The woman suffered numerous injuries to her legs, arms, hip, and head, but declined medical attention, police said.
Later that night, the victim’s mother contacted police and said she’d found her daughter’s cellphone using Google’s locator application. The victim’s mother said she found the cellphone in a bag next to a utility pole in Estate La Vallee in the area of Rowdy Joe’s Restaurant, according to the fact sheet.
When the victim inspected the device, she “discovered a photograph (selfie) of Mr. Dodds inside of her cellphone,” according to the fact sheet.
On Aug. 24, police interviewed Dodds, who said he is the owner of the woman’s Frederiksted apartment and had requested that she and her children leave his property immediately, according to the fact sheet. Dodds denied assaulting the woman, and told police that he tried to leave, but she “exited the apartment, grabbed him, and held on to his leg,” and he walked down the stairwell with the woman “still holding on to his leg, which may have caused her injuries.”
Later that day, police interviewed the victim’s 5-year-old child, who described the attack and seeing Dodds “dragging her mother downstairs into the courtyard while she was screaming for help,” according to the fact sheet.
At his initial court appearance Wednesday, Territorial Public Defender Kathryn Slade said Dodds has lived on St. Croix for eight years and is self-employed in real estate.
Assistant V.I. Attorney General Vanessa Hewitt-Quinland said Dodds “has some violence in his history,” and asked the judge for stringent pretrial conditions of release.
Originally from Michigan, Dodds “has an extensive criminal history in the state of New Hampshire and these are very serious charges, your Honor, with very long sentences if convicted,” she added. Magistrate Judge Ernest Morris Jr. allowed Dodds to be released pending trial. He required Dodds to post $25,000 worth of property as bond, and ordered him to live at his home in Estate La Vallee and stay at least 1,000 feet away from the complainant.
Before he moved to St. Croix, Dodds repeatedly made headlines for a series of bizarre crimes in New Hampshire that began when the Democrat was running for Congress in 2006 and apparently went missing from the scene of a car accident, launching a public search. He was later convicted of fleeing the scene of the accident, falsifying physical evidence, and causing false public alarm after investigators discovered that he’d staged the accident in a bid to increase his own notoriety and revive his failing campaign.
New Hampshire news reports covered the case in detail, and the Portsmouth Herald reported that Dodds even “froze his own feet” in cold water to make his story more credible. Dodds appealed the conviction, which was upheld by the state Supreme Court in 2009.
All but 20 days of Dodds initial sentence was suspended, but he later served a year in prison for domestic assault, a violation of his bail conditions. The Boston Herald reported in 2009 that while serving that sentence, Dodds got into a fistfight with Leeland Eisenberg, the man who strapped a fake bomb to himself and held five workers hostage at Hillary Clinton’s Rochester campaign base in 2007.
The Portsmouth, New Hampshire Patch.com reported that Dodds was arrested again in 2011 after police said he damaged a fence and vine belonging to a city park while doing work on an adjacent property.
It’s unclear when Dodds relocated to St. Croix, but the vacation rental website VRBO includes a profile for “Gary and Cindy Dodds,” members since 2014. Cindy Dodds testified at her husband’s criminal trial in 2008, according to the Portsmouth Herald.