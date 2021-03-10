Police are investigating the murder of former V.I. law enforcement officer Bill John-Baptiste, whose body was found near trash bins on the North Side of St. Thomas early Tuesday morning.
V.I. Police spokesman Toby Derima said 911 dispatchers received a report at 4:51 a.m. of a man found in the area of the bin site near Caret Bay.
John-Baptiste, 49, was pronounced dead at the scene. Derima said John-Baptiste was found a few yards away from the dumpsters, he had multiple bullet wounds about the body, and it appeared that he had been killed where he was found.
John-Baptiste had a long career as a law enforcement officer — and a long criminal history.
In January 2005, John-Baptiste was charged alongside another man with the brutal December 2002 kidnapping and beating of a man on St. Thomas. Both men were V.I. Police officers at the time of the incident, but had left the department before the charges were brought. The case was prosecuted by V.I. Attorney General Denise George, who was an assistant attorney general at the time, and it went to a jury trial in May 2006. That case ended in John-Baptiste being acquitted of all charges, and he went back to work for the Virgin Islands government as a Port Authority officer.
In June 2010, a federal grand jury handed down a 33-count indictment against John-Baptiste and V.I. Police officers Enid Edwards and Francis Brooks. The trio were charged with running a criminal enterprise between 2000 and 2005 that included extortion, bribery, kidnapping, assault and illegal narcotics distribution. Bureau of Prisons records in the case list his age as 51.
According to Daily News reports at the time, John-Baptiste arrested a woman in April 2008 and held her at a Port Authority facility for ransom, and a witness who testified during the trial in January 2011 said John-Baptiste handcuffed and sexually assaulted her while he was on duty.
Other witnesses testified that the three officers extorted drug dealers for cash, forced petty criminals to sell drugs for them, and extorted $875 from a man whose vehicle they had impounded.
Jurors convicted Edwards and Brooks of a litany of crimes, but found John-Baptiste guilty on only one count of kidnapping.
He was sentenced in May 2012 to serve five years behind bars at Golden Grove prison on St. Croix. The date he was released is unclear, and V.I. Bureau of Corrections spokesman Winthrop Maduro did not respond to questions from The Daily News on Tuesday. After his release from prison, John-Baptiste went back to work for the Virgin Islands government.
Government House Communications Director Richard Motta Jr. confirmed Tuesday that John-Baptiste was employed as a maintenance technician in the Governor’s Office at the time of his death. Edwards and Brooks were sentenced in June 2012 to each serve 12½ years in prison, and were resentenced in 2017 after a change in federal sentencing guidelines.
Brooks, 56, was released from prison on Jan. 14, and Edwards, 64, was released on Feb. 10, according to the Bureau of Prisons.
John-Baptiste is the first homicide victim reported on St. Thomas so far this year and the 11th territorywide, including one on St. John and nine on St. Croix.
Anyone with information about John-Baptiste’s murder or other crimes is urged to contact police by calling 911, the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-774-2211, or anonymously and confidentially to Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477.
Reward money is available for tips that lead to an arrest, including tips submitted anonymously.
For more information, visit CrimeStoppersVI.org.
Second murder confirmed
Less than 24 hours after the first murder of the year on St. Thomas, the Virgin Islands Police Department confirmed a shooting death Tuesday night in the Oswald Harris Court housing community.
Officers found the Black individual, who police declined to identify pending notification of next of kin, just before 8 p.m. The victim died at the scene a short time later.
The case is being handled by the Criminal Investigation Bureau.