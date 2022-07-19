ST. THOMAS — V.I. Police are still searching for answers in the 2021 murder of Bill John-Baptiste, a former law enforcement officer who served time in prison for kidnapping.
John-Baptiste, 49, was found shot to death near the trash bin site in Caret Bay, St. Thomas, on the morning of March 9, 2021.
A caller reported the body to 911 at 4:51 a.m., and police said at the time that John-Baptiste was found with multiple bullet wounds, and it appeared that he had been killed where he was found.
St. Thomas-St. John District Police Chief Steven Phillip said during a recent interview with The Daily News that investigators are still working to identify a suspect in the case.
The area of the crime scene was “pitch black” on the night of John-Baptiste’s murder, and Phillip said police were left with little evidence to go on.
More than a year after his death, a memorial wreath with a blue line symbolizing service in law enforcement still marks the area where John-Baptist was killed.
John-Baptiste had a long career as a law enforcement officer — and a long criminal history.
In January 2005, John-Baptiste was charged alongside another man with the brutal December 2002 kidnapping and beating of a man on St. Thomas. Both men were V.I. Police officers at the time of the incident, but had left the department before the charges were brought.
The case was prosecuted by V.I. Attorney General Denise George, who was an assistant attorney general at the time, and it went to a jury trial in May 2006. That case ended in John-Baptiste being acquitted of all charges, and he went back to work for the Virgin Islands government as a Port Authority officer.
In June 2010, a federal grand jury handed down a 33-count indictment against John-Baptiste and V.I. Police officers Enid Edwards and Francis Brooks. The trio were charged with running a criminal enterprise between 2000 and 2005 that included extortion, bribery, kidnapping, assault and illegal narcotics distribution.
According to Daily News reports at the time, John-Baptiste arrested a woman in April 2008 and held her at a Port Authority facility for ransom, and a witness who testified during the trial in January 2011 said John-Baptiste handcuffed and sexually assaulted her while he was on duty.
Other witnesses testified that the three officers extorted drug dealers for cash, forced petty criminals to sell drugs for them, and extorted $875 from a man whose vehicle they had impounded.
Jurors convicted Edwards and Brooks of a litany of crimes, but found John-Baptiste guilty on only one count of kidnapping.
He was sentenced in May 2012 to serve five years behind bars at Golden Grove prison on St. Croix. The date he was released is unclear.
After his release from prison, John-Baptiste went back to work for the Virgin Islands government, and was employed as a maintenance technician in the Governor’s Office at the time of his death. Edwards and Brooks were sentenced in June 2012 to each serve 12½ years in prison, and were resentenced in 2017 after a change in federal sentencing guidelines.
Brooks, 57, was released from prison on Jan. 14, 2021, and Edwards, 65, was released on Feb. 10, 2021, according to the Bureau of Prisons.
Anyone with information about John-Baptiste’s murder or other crimes is urged to contact police by calling 911, the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-774-2211, or anonymously and confidentially to Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477.
Reward money is available for tips that lead to an arrest, including tips submitted anonymously, and individuals do not have to identify themselves in order to collect a reward. For more information, visit CrimeStoppersVI.org.
