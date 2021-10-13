Senators and testifiers alike fondly remembered the late Holland Redfield II, who died on Sept. 11, and is now on track to be officially honored for his service to the territory.
The Government Operations and Consumer Protection Committee met Tuesday at the Frits Lawaetz Conference Room at the V.I. Legislature on St. Croix and considered Bill 34-0074, a resolution that will posthumously award the former senator with the V.I. Medal of Honor for Public Service.
Senators listened to testimony from Jose Garcia and Marise James, who both recalled the role Redfield played in their lives.
“Thank you Senator Redfield for giving me the opportunity and confidence to be part of your staff in the Legislature for four years,” Garcia said.
Redfield served six terms as a St. Croix senator before becoming a talk radio icon who helped guide the territory through hurricanes.
“Holland Redfield found his community the minute he landed on St. Croix at the age of 26, and he put his heart into it, and belonged to it,” James, a former National Committee Woman of the V.I. Democratic Party, said.
In addition to his oral praise, Sen. Steven Payne also presented a photo slideshow honoring Redfield’s life to the committee.
Sen. Carla Joseph, committee chair, thanked Sen. Samuel Carrion “for bringing this bill forward.”
The bill had the full support of committee members, and was forwarded for further consideration by the Rules and Judiciary Committee.
Meanwhile, Redfield’s body is scheduled to lie in repose from 3 to 5 p.m. on Oct. 21 at the V.I. Legislature in Golden Rock. Members of the 34th Legislature along with the community may pay their last respects during the public viewing.
Funeral services will follow at 9 a.m. on Oct. 22, at St. John’s Anglican Church on St. Croix.
The public is asked to comply with the COVID-19 protocols.