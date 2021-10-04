Former Senator Edgar Iles will lie in repose at the Legislature on St. Croix today, according to a news release from Senate President Donna Frett-Gregory.
“The former senator who was affectionately known as ‘Iles,’ of Estate La Grange, Frederiksted, St. Croix, passed away at the age of 93,” according to the news release. “Iles served as a four-term senator; was a Rotarian, a servant of the community, and a master of current and historical events.”
The body of the former senator will lay in repose from 3 to 5 p.m. today at the St. Croix Legislative Building in Golden Rock.
Members of the 34th Legislature along with the community may pay their last respects during the public viewing. The funeral service will be held 10 a.m., Tuesday, at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Frederiksted.
The public is asked to comply with the COVID-19 protocols.