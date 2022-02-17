ST. CROIX — Former St. Croix Superior Court Magistrate Judge Miguel Camacho has received a public reprimand after an investigation found he sexually harassed two court employees.
The Commission on Judicial Conduct published the order of public reprimand Tuesday, after the V.I. Supreme Court approved the commission’s recommendations on Jan. 21, according to the order signed by Angel Morales, acting chair of the commission.
An initial investigation into one court employee’s allegations of sexual harassment against Camacho was completed on March 1.
“However, a review of the findings in the initial investigation led to the discovery of a second allegation of misconduct,” according to the order.
On March 5, Presiding Judge Harold Willocks formally filed a grievance with the Office of Disciplinary Counsel “on behalf of two members of the court’s staff who alleged they had been sexually harassed by the respondent,” and a second investigation was completed on April 8, according to the order.
On May 6, the commission’s investigative panel requested the commission petition the V.I. Supreme Court for Camacho’s immediate suspension, pending a final determination, and “concluded there were reasonable grounds to demonstrate the respondent judge had engaged in serious acts of misconduct warranting a full investigation.”
The panel concluded that Camacho had violated eight rules of judicial conduct, including failure to avoid impropriety and the appearance of impropriety and failure to comply with the law.
The Office of Disciplinary Counsel notified Camacho on June 4 that the investigative panel had authorized a formal investigation into the allegations, and on June 18, Camacho informed the office that “he was notified that his position as a member of the judiciary would not be renewed,” according to the order.
Camacho agreed to consent to discipline on June 29, and the commission accepted his agreement to consent to public discipline.
The discipline includes the public reprimand, and a requirement that Camacho complete additional sexual harassment and misconduct training.
If Camacho fails to comply with the terms of his consent to discipline, the commission will file “appropriate motions with the Supreme Court to enforce the agreement or reinstate the underlying charges,” according to the order.
Camacho has been serving as litigation director for Legal Services of the Virgin Islands since the summer, according to the nonprofit’s website.
Born on St. Croix and raised in Brooklyn, Camacho returned to St. Croix in 1975 and worked as an Immigration Officer for nine years before going to law school in Oklahoma, and returned to St. Croix in 1987, according to his profile on the website. Camacho served as a legal clerk, assistant attorney general, legal counsel to the Legislature and the Department of Planning and Natural Resources, and was elected to serve as a senator in the 22nd Legislature.
Camacho then served as a territorial public defender before he was appointed to a four-year term as a magistrate judge in 2009, and was reappointed in 2013 and 2017.