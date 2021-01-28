Former Vice President Mike Pence is getting some rest and relaxation in the territory, according to St. Croix Administrator Sammuel Sanes.
While details are slight for security reasons, Sanes confirmed that Pence was seen Wednesday at the Seaside Market in Christiansted after a resident contacted The Daily News.
The duration of Pence’s trip or whether the former vice president would be traveling to other islands could not be confirmed by Sanes or Government House spokesperson Richard Motta Jr.
The visit is Pence’s first trip to the territory since October 2017, when he met with government and emergency officials on St. Croix after Hurricane Maria.
Recent media reports have stated that Pence and his wife, Karen, are looking for a new home after their government-funded housing lapsed upon his departure from office. Realtors looking for a commission should probably be showing Karen and Mike Pence second homes, however.
“I’ve already promised Karen we’ll be moving back to Indiana come this summer,” Pence told supporters who greeted him in his hometown of Columbus, Ind., on Inauguration Day. “There’s no place like home,” Pence said according to the Indianapolis Star.
But a second home?
Motta confirmed that former Colorado Sen. Cory Gardner will also make an unofficial visit to the Virgin Islands in the near future. Gardner, a Republican, lost his 2020 reelection bid to Sen. John Hickenlooper.
Many Virgin Islanders are anticipating a visit from President Joe Biden, who is known to frequent a vacation home on St. Croix. Biden, who visited the territory both as vice president and after leaving office, is considered by Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. as a “hometown president.”
The Biden team has not acknowledged any upcoming trip to the territory to date.
In 2017, former President Barack Obama made the British Virgin Islands one of his first stops after leaving the presidency; he showed up on Necker Island less than a week after leaving the White House.