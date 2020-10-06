A fire at Fort Mylner Shopping Center that began around midnight quickly engulfed the wooden structure and burned throughout the day Monday, destroying nearly a dozen businesses that were occupying space in the property.
The shopping center, located between PriceSmart and Tutu Park Mall, is a “total loss,” V.I. Fire Service Director Daryl George Sr. said Monday just before 2 p.m.
At that point, firefighters had already been working for 14 hours straight “and we’re still going to be here for the next maybe four or five hours,” George said.
The fire spread quickly and “went straight through the roof,” which had been recently replaced, he said. George said it’s unclear how the fire started, but businesses like furniture store Silk Greenery had a significant amount of wooden merchandise and there was “a lot of fuel in this building.”
The property predates current building codes and “there was no firewall, so this one jumped from store to store. You couldn’t stop it,” George said.
Starting in the early hours of Monday morning, smoke drifted northwest over the downtown Charlotte Amalie area and Water Island, and could be smelled miles from the fire itself.
The fire is “extremely unfortunate,” and has left several small business owners “now virtually homeless,” said Marna Green, vice president of property management for Lockhart Realty.
Green confirmed that none of the businesses in the space were open when the fire broke out, and the building’s smoke alarms were triggered just before midnight.
“My heart really goes out to the tenants on the property. We were 100% occupied,” Green said. “We really appreciate them and we feel so badly at this time. I’ll be reaching out to them.”
Green said property managers were waiting for V.I. Fire Marshal Leon Battiste to complete his report and “we’re working to get to the bottom of the situation and help the tenants any way we can.” Lt. Gov. Tregenza Roach issued a statement Monday, saying that he’s meeting with business owners affected by the fire.
“Fort Mylner has been a vital element in our East End business community for as long as I can remember, going back to my childhood days. It is surreal to witness the destruction of the entire property from one end to the other, and to feel the impact on business owners, some of whom have been in business at Fort Mylner for decades, and for others just a few months,” Roach said.
Roach expressed his support for the businesses and thanked the firefighters and employees of the V.I. Water and Power Authority who assisted with the water supply, “and all other agencies who responded and assisted to salvage the situation. The efforts of all involved are commended and we thank you for your service.”
Twenty-two firefighters — 18 on shift and four who were off-duty — responded to the initial call, using all available firefighting equipment to battle the massive blaze. George thanked employees from the Public Works Department and Department of Health, including EMS staff who were giving firefighters oxygen and checking their vital signs as they became fatigued.
A few firefighters reported minor cuts and burns, but no one was seriously injured, George said.