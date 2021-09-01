Individuals are urged to apply to receive up to $7,000 for studies and activities addressing environmental concerns under the Judith A. Towle Environmental Studies Fund.
The fund was established at the Community Foundation of the Virgin Islands in 2003, in recognition of the work, interests and commitment of Judith Ann Towle to increase environmental awareness in the Eastern Caribbean.
Grants are awarded based on the potential of the project to promote an innovative and integrated approach to addressing shared environmental concerns across island boundaries, and for projects that contribute to transboundary solutions for environmental problems that threaten long-term environmental sustainability, according to a news release.
The deadline for residents and nonprofit agencies in the Caribbean to submit applications is Sept. 30.
“Graduate students may also submit applications for research projects focused on the insular Caribbean,” the release states.
The fund is seeking projects “that are original and innovative, and applications will be evaluated on how well the proposed activity is breaking new ground, rather than merely replicating projects that have been done before,” the release states. “In addition, applicants are encouraged to propose projects that demonstrate on-the-ground results, particularly for enhancing local education and citizen awareness.”
For applications supporting a research activity, the fund only supports applied research studies, and the outcome or findings of the project should prioritize practical applications, according to the Community Foundation.
“If the proposed research is a piece of a larger field of study, but one to be executed on a local island platform, the applicant must demonstrate a working knowledge of the broader field of research and how the proposed project fits within this larger field of study,” the release noted.
Further, the proposal should address how the research accommodates local resources and capacity.
For more information, visit cfvi.net/grants-scholarships/grants.
The grants will be awarded no later than Dec. 1.