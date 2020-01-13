Taire Barnes and Nyimah Jacobs practice during a Dancing Classrooms lesson at Gifft Hill School on St. John in February. The program is funded territorywide by grants from the Community Foundation of the Virgin Islands.
The Community Foundation of the Virgin Islands has been awarded a $350,000 grant from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation to fund critical health needs of children.
CFVI President Dee Baecher-Brown said the funds will go toward a number of areas identified in a recent Community Needs Assessment, a report conducted by the University of the Virgin Islands that evaluated the state of vulnerable children and families following the 2017 hurricanes.
