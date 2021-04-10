ST. THOMAS — Federal agents said they intercepted a smuggling operation Wednesday while patrolling Stumpy Beach on St. Thomas and found $1.2 million in cash in duffel bags, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court.
Four men have been arrested and charged in the case, including Alcibiades Flis Batista, Geraldo Alverio Morales, and Jesus Javier Lebron Pinto. Each are charged with concealing more than $100,000 onboard a vessel outfitted for smuggling, and aiding and abetting, according to an affidavit filed by a special agent with Homeland Security Investigations.
A fourth man, Joshua Laboy Lozada, was charged with the same crimes, as well as conspiracy.
A detention hearing in the case is set for Monday, where Magistrate Judge Ruth Miller will decide whether to set bail and allow the men to be released from jail while they await trial.
The arrests came after agents with U.S. Customs and Border Protection said they were conducting patrols at about 5 p.m. Wednesday around Stumpy Beach, which “is known by law enforcement officers to have a long history of contraband smuggling activity,” according to the affidavit. “During the patrol, CBP Agents stopped along the rugged road leading down towards Stumpy Beach and observed a silver Ford Explorer passing with dark tinted windows.”
The agents continued driving down to the secluded beach, where “an unknown male emerged from the bushes,” and appeared nervous when he spotted law enforcement agents, according to the affidavit. The man was seen talking on a cellphone, and the silver Ford Explorer returned to the beach and the driver approached the man and they began speaking.
The agents continued their surveillance for more than two hours, until they saw a wake in the ocean and heard a boat engine approaching at around 7:05 p.m., according to the affidavit. The agents said the boat was traveling without navigational lights and approached the beach.
The silver Ford Explorer left and began driving toward the main road, and the agents turned on their blue lights and identified themselves as law enforcement.
The driver of the vehicle, “later identified as Alcibiades Flis Batista, suddenly reversed the silver Ford Explorer until it was stuck in the dirt,” according to the affidavit. “After the vehicle became stuck, Batista exited the vehicle and ran into the bush.”
The agents approached the vehicle and checked to see if anyone else was inside.
“No additional occupants were found but agents observed three large black bags in the trunk of the vehicle,” according to the affidavit.
Inside the bags, agents said they found approximately $1.2 million cash.
“The three bags were wet, and the currency was wrapped in several bundles of vacuum sealed plastic,” according to the affidavit.
Additional law enforcement officers were called in to assist and the vessel was found beached nearby.
The boat was a blue, center console vessel with a Puerto Rican registration, and agents found a “loose battery” inside, “which from my knowledge and experience is used to attach it to contraband, throwing overboard for it to sink. All this is to attempt to evade law enforcement and return later to recover the contraband,” according to the affidavit.
Agents continued searching the surrounding area agents found Batista, Morales, and Pinto hiding in the bushes, and they were transported to the Homeland Security field office for questioning.
Morales asked agents for an attorney and declined to be interviewed. But Javier waived his right to remain silent and said Morales had asked him to go fishing on his boat, and they got lost and ended up on St. Thomas, where they hid from law enforcement officers because they were scared.
Batista said in an interview that he lives in Savan and “was exercising in the area the night that he was found in the bushes of Stumpy Beach,” where he claimed he regularly walks after work, according to the affidavit.
The next day at around 11:45 a.m. Thursday, federal agents returned to Stumpy Beach and found Lozada, who was wearing only swim shorts and flip flops. Lozada claimed that he had come to St. Thomas by boat but got separated from his family, according to the affidavit.
In a subsequent interview, Lozada said he, Morales and Pinto had left Fajardo, Puerto Rico, Wednesday, and were being paid to travel to St. Thomas by boat “in order to pick up a large amount of money,” according to the affidavit.
When they approached Stumpy Beach the vessel got stuck in the sand, so Lozada said the men spent the night hiding from law enforcement in the bushes.
“Lozada further stated that they never received what they came to St. Thomas for because they got stuck,” according to the affidavit.