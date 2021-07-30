ST. THOMAS — Four young Virgin Islanders are facing serious criminal charges after they were found driving in a vehicle with an illegal weapon, according to V.I. Police.
The four arrested are Raekoi J. Evans, 21, of Hospital Ground; Evonte A. Rey, 18, of Paul M. Pearson Gardens housing community; Kevon V. Barclette, 20, of Paul M. Pearson Gardens housing community, and T’Keyjah G. Austrie, 20, of Oswald Harris Court housing community. They were each charged with constructive possession of an unlicensed firearm, constructive possession of ammunition, and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number, according to a news release from V.I. Police Department spokesman Toby Derima.
Constructive possession means that the weapon was found in the group’s collective possession, and none of the four suspects claimed ownership of the gun.
The case began at 12:29 a.m. Monday when the 911 Emergency Call Center dispatched officers to a robbery in progress on Veterans Drive in the vicinity of the Vendor’s Plaza, Derima said.
The victims reported that after coming to a stop at the traffic light, someone rear-ended their white 2018 Jeep Wrangler. When the victims exited their vehicle to inspect the damage, they were approached by an armed male dressed in all black. The armed male and other suspects then fled the area in the victims’ vehicle, Derima said.
At 3:20 a.m. Wednesday, officers on routine patrol observed the stolen 2018 Jeep Wrangler with three male occupants at a gas station in Charlotte Amalie West, Derima said, and the suspects then fled the area in an attempt to evade officers. The vehicle was later located in Mahogany Estate after police received a tip from a citizen regarding the vehicle’s location.
Officers searched the area and saw the three men leaving the area in a green sedan, and conducted a traffic stop. Derima said the three men were in the sedan along with Austrie, who was acting as a getaway driver.
Inside the sedan, officers discovered a firearm with an extended magazine, Derima said.
Bail was set at $50,000 each. Unable to post bail, all four suspects were jailed until their advice-of-rights hearings in V.I. Superior Court.
The investigation is ongoing and police are calling on the community to report any information by calling 911, the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-774-2211, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers USVI at 800-222-8477, where your tip can earn you a reward.