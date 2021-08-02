ST. CROIX --- Four teenagers were injured during a shootout with police following a car chase in Frederiksted that involved a stolen vehicle, police said Saturday.
One of the suspects is 19-years-old and three are 17-years-old, police said. Two were treated at Luis Hospital and released to their parents pending court proceedings, and two were admitted for further treatment.
Police Department spokesman Toby Demira said officers on patrol in downtown Frederiksted on Friday at 8:16 p.m. observed a white 2019 Kia Sportage that was reported stolen on July 4. The driver fled the area when the officers approached the vehicle. A pursuit ensued, and the driver eventually lost control of the vehicle in Estate La Grange.
Derima said the suspects fired at the police after exiting vehicle. Officers returned fire, injuring all four male suspects
No further information was available.