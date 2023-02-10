TORTOLA — Four Virgin Islanders are working together to showcase their talents during New York Fashion Week. The four will hold key roles during the event in Manhattan scheduled for Sunday.
St. Thomas’ Monique Obeze will serve as runway producer; Athnia Jack-Thomas — both of Tortola and St. Thomas — is a shoe designer; Aaliyah Erickson of Tortola will work the runway as a model and Elreth Thomas Jr., Jack-Thomas’ husband, will serve as a runway manager.
Obeze, a stylist and 16-year runway producer, owns Cosmopolitan NYFW The Shows. She has worked on productions in Miami, Los Angeles and at New York Fashion Week for 12 years.
At Sunday’s event, she will act as her own producer — for the first time — alongside her partner, real estate agent and stylist, Crystal Owens of Atlanta.
Obeze will showcase 24 brands —12 during the 3 p.m. show and 12 at the 6 p.m. show including her own, House of Style, which opens the show.
Jack-Thomas, known as Maze, will showcase her Stella Hues Shoe collection and clothing pieces from Maribelle Designs.
“While I have showcased with others at the New York Fashion Week for the last 12 years, this is my first time going solo and I’m delighted to have a Virgin Islands cast to do it with,” Obeze told The Daily News. “This means so much for all of us coming from the Virgin Islands to collaborate at the New York Fashion Week.”
Jack-Thomas said she had a 2016 pop-up shop in Manhattan and invited Obeze, and have kept in touch. Each year she invites Obeze, who always shows up.
“The timing was never right for us to get together before so when she put this runway event together and extended an invitation to the Stella Hues brand, I jumped at the opportunity,” Jack-Thomas said. “We then extended an invitation to Aaliyah Erickson, a 24-year-old model from Tortola.
According to Jack-Thomas, she has been working with Erickson, who began her career in Tortola with UMi Fashions, for two years as a digital print model.
“We are happy to share and collaborate with good energy people. It feels even better when it’s familiar faces, especially from the Virgin Islands,” Jack-Thomas said, adding it will be Erickson’s first time walking in NYFW.
“I thought it was important to give Aaliyah a chance as a BVIslander and making her mark in the Big Apple is a great step in her career as a model,” Jack-Thomas said.
Erickson, she added, modeled in the October 2022, LA Fashion Week “and I thought it was really important to have her model in New York.”
As for Erickson, she was “super excited” and “grateful” for the opportunity to model in the penultimate fashion show.
“In 2016 walking my first show for UMi Fashion Show on Tortola was a start for me and just the beginning, but to be given the opportunity of every model’s dream to walk in NYFW is a huge dream come true and accomplishment,” she said.
Erickson said she was happy to be an “example for and [to]represent my V.I. family.”
“I can’t wait to see what else the future has in store for me and the team. If you make it here you can make it anywhere,” she said, adding she is “grateful and thankful to come across amazing people like Stella and her team for accepting me and choosing me.”
Jack-Thomas also had praise for her husband, who serves as the team’s behind-the-scenes director and manager.
“Sometimes he gets behind the camera bringing back the perfect shot. He gets and keeps our team of videographers and photographers on time and on point,” she said.
Since their 2014 debut at NYFW with Michael Costello, the couple has done several runway shows.
“We done Paris, Milan, Dakar Africa just to name a few. In the September NYFW, we partnered with Germain Smith from Tortola who was born in Jamaica — of Kymasia — for his runway debut with FLYING Solo NYC, a runway and fashion exhibitor for luxury brands,” she said. “That show went very well for us.”