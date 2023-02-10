TORTOLA — Four Virgin Islanders are working together to showcase their talents during New York Fashion Week. The four will hold key roles during the event in Manhattan scheduled for Sunday.

St. Thomas’ Monique Obeze will serve as runway producer; Athnia Jack-Thomas — both of Tortola and St. Thomas — is a shoe designer; Aaliyah Erickson of Tortola will work the runway as a model and Elreth Thomas Jr., Jack-Thomas’ husband, will serve as a runway manager.