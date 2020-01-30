The island’s fourth-graders danced and sang their way across the St. John School of the Arts stage last weekend for the 10th annual showing of Broadway Comes to St. John.
This year’s program, themed “Celebrate Broadway,” featured well-known songs from Broadway productions. The fundraiser brought in close to $90,000 for the continued operation of the arts school, thanks in large part to a major donation by Donald Sussman.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.