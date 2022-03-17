A fourth suspect in the fatal armed robbery at Glitter’s Jewelry Store on St. Thomas has been charged as an adult, and is now facing the possibility of life in prison for the murder of Gregorianna Julien.
Junior Marcelo Garcia was initially arrested on Dec. 17 and charged as a juvenile in connection with the Dec. 4 armed robbery. Because he was under the age of 18, his name was not publicly released.
Following Julien’s death on Jan. 2, police consulted with the V.I. Attorney General’s Office and upgraded the charges to first-degree murder.
Garcia, who is now 18, according to police, was charged as an adult Tuesday with murder and more than two dozen related crimes.
He appeared for his advice-of-rights hearing before Magistrate Judge Paula Norkaitis, who set bail at $500,000. She said Garcia and his mother may sign an unsecured bond, meaning they do not have to post any cash or property, and he will be released to her custody while he awaits trial.
Police had already publicly identified the other three suspects in the case, including 18-year-old Micaiah Cozier, who was the only suspect who was an adult at the time of the robbery.
Jahmar Lewis is 17 and Akenda Weeks turned 18 on Feb. 22, according to police.
The shooting occurred on Dec. 4 at around 11 a.m. in Havensight, in the area of the shopping mall and cruise ship dock, where two people were shot inside Glitter’s.
Julien, 56, had been shot in the shoulder and was initially taken to Schneider Hospital for emergency treatment. She died from her wounds nearly a month later.
A male victim was also shot in the stomach, and taken to Schneider Hospital for emergency treatment.
Police interviewed witnesses and reviewed surveillance footage and determined that the group drove up to the store and three got out, with Cozier was carrying a handgun, and Lewis was armed with a long gun. Police said Garcia was carrying a bag and Weeks remained in the vehicle.
The three suspects ran into the jewelry store, pulling Julien “who was leaving the store, with them back into the store, against her will,” according to the fact sheet. “Seconds later, the males exited the store and ran back to the Honda Odyssey van.”
As they left, Lewis “turned around to fire back into the store, discharging multiple rounds,” police said.