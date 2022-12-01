The new president of the V.I. Legislature won’t gavel the opening of his first meeting until Jan. 9, when senators are sworn in, but formation of its leadership is already underway.

Former Senate President Novelle E. Francis will have that gavel for the second time as a majority of senators voted to elect him to head the 35th Legislature. He previously held the presidency during the 33rd Legislature. He is currently vice president of the 34th Legislature.