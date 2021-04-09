ST. CROIX -- While Royal Caribbean has vetted big plans for St. Croix when it returns to U.S. Virgin Islands waters, shops on the Frederiksted waterfront where pre-COVID cruise passengers debarked are taking care of business of the fly-in kind.
In recent community Zoom meetings sponsored by the Office of the Governor, the cruise giant predicted St. Croix could be a Caribbean cruise magnet if it grows its Ann E. Abramson Marine Facility to handle mega-class ships and beefs up its hotel and tour infrastructure.
But some like Sean Moon, who manages Polly’s At the Pier, a breakfast-lunch institution with a chill vibe, were not only unaware of those plans as of post-Easter Monday, but he and his staff were fielding orders from local eaters and fly-in tourists who started filling the place at 8 a.m. until, by 11:00 a.m., the line ran out the door.
“Before COVID, we had at most 40 cruise ships dock here per season,” Moon said between mocha latte calls.
“Over time, the ships got smaller, the type of visitor changed, and then nothing after COVID,” he said. “But we have enough business to stay open. It’s been OK.”
Frederiksted, known to some by the local moniker "Frederiksdead" in quieter moments, hasn’t looked this lively in over a year.
Literally a stone’s throw from Polly’s are at least three dive shops including St. Croix Ultimate Bluewater Adventures owned by Ed Buckley. Buckley was not only unfamiliar with the push to expand the cruise ship pier, he wasn’t keen on the idea.
“It’s nice when they come,” Buckley said of the cruise tourists, “but it’s never been a big part of the business for us.”
He and his fellow dive shop operators are doing a brisk trade serving an influx of divers who can’t get into more renowned destinations like Bonaire due to COVID. Many are discovering St. Croix for the first time and liking what they see, Buckley said.
“We have the longest running reef in the Caribbean, the second largest area reef in the Caribbean, and it’s just not been marketed. And the pier is a wonderful dive, one of the top 10 destinations in the world,” he said.
Environmental concerns
Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. caught the dive bug when his youngest daughter, who works for Buckley, gave him a gift certificate for Father’s Day last year, according to the dive operator
“He liked it so much he got his certification,” Buckley said.
But while the governor is an enthusiastic booster for a Virgin Islands ‘blue’ economy beyond cruise ship travel, Buckley worries that the dredging required to host much bigger Royal Caribbean cruise ships will churn up silt and damage the marine life under the pier.
The Senate Finance Committee last week sent up legislation that if passed will dedicate $4.5 million to refurbishing marine and other infrastructure around St. Croix, including $2 million to replace the Frederiksted terminal with a new 80-by-15-foot pier.
Some local business owners question whether anything can be accomplished on that budget.
“To wreak havoc on a beautiful dive site is not worth it to do something that probably won’t happen,” Buckley said.
It would be like building an airport base around Boeing 747-8 Intercontinentals when there’s no demand for that here.”
Mitchell Nestor, co-owner of neighboring Adventures in Diving St. Croix, is another who doesn’t see a new cruise ship pier as realistic.
“I wish the government would stop trying to do things that it can’t and go after the concept of diving,” Nestor said. “They’ve failed to promote the pier, yet it has its own Trip Advisor page. “
As Nestor spoke, his business partner Andrea Hemphill stood on the pier orienting one resident and one fly-in diver before the three plunged into the water to begin their dive. Along the waterfront, locals with rented tanks could be seen making independent dives of their own.
Tangible assets
Most on Strand Street, Frederiksted said they would welcome the return of the cruise ships at their previous level rather than as the leviathans Royal Caribbean promised.
‘We need action now, not years from now,’ was the consensus of small shopkeepers who depend on cruise passengers to purchase their gift items.
Keith Borgay was helping out the owner at The Inn on Strand Street renovate a half dozen rooms in anticipation of a full house of Air Force personnel next week. Although the return of cruise ships would be welcome, he said, the inn has relied on a more local clientele. As for Borgay, who came to St Croix from Texas to work at the Limetree Bay refinery, he hopes to return there when the plant resumes operation, he said.
Further east on Strand Street, Nanette Lopes would love to see the ships return. The proprietor of Turtle’s Deli took over the well-established Strand Street sandwich shop from owners for whom the cruise ship industry was paramount. The deli was a regular stop on one Safari driver’s tour.
When COVID struck, “tourism wasn’t even a thought,” Lopes said.
But her neighbor, Louie & Nacho's Beach Bar, proposed she merge the deli’s sandwich menu with the beach bar’s sea view and alcohol license, and also join forces with the pitmaster-styled barbecue of another neighbor, Smoke STX, that was catching fire with locals.
Despite the downturn, the businesses went all in.
“When we saw the vision, we thought it would be the perfect scenario to give jobs to the community and draw people west to bring their families and enjoy the beaches,” Lopes said.
The reconfigured venue of Smoke N’ Turtles and Louie & Nacho’s is doing what she envisioned.
Locals and visitors filled their corner of the Strand on Easter weekend, spilling over to The Fred, a reimagined historic boutique resort that’s also winning local love, next door.
It can only get better if cruise ships return to the Ann E. Abramson Marine Facility, Lopes said – and megaships, all the better.
A push for cruise ships
On Monday, governors from five states and Puerto Rico signed on to a letter Bryan sent to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, urging the agency to update its regulations and expedite the lifting of its no-sail order for cruise ports in the U.S.
Louie & Nacho owner Montgomery Bria shares the sense of urgency for the ships to return.
“I hear Royal Caribbean is pushing to do more stops here,” Bria said. “We will never be St. Thomas. We don’t want to be St. Thomas. But if we could get 100 ships a year it would make a world of difference, not just for us but for the smaller local businesses.”
The restaurant owner hopes to meet with Royal Caribbean management to talk about how local businesses like his can market St. Croix as a real destination.
“There is so much for people to do on the ships that many of them won’t come out and spend money,” he said. “I don’t see the boon for us restaurants and bars, but how can we better promote the local shops so our craftsmen have more opportunities to sell their wares?”