ST. THOMAS — Ten creative students gained the basic skills and techniques to draw their very own comic book heroes during a free virtual class held Wednesday evening.
The Art@Home event, which was hosted by the Caribbean Museum Center for the Arts and taught by Karim Callwood, the author of the comic book VI Guardian, is supported by the St. Croix Foundation’s CARE grant.
The course focused on the creation of crafting figures’ heads and faces by learning proper anatomical placement of the eyes, ears, mouth and nose.
Like his budding art students, Callwood said he was not blessed with amazing talent, but rather worked hard and didn’t give up until achieving his vision of creating a comic book.
“I started off young, I wasn’t even a teen yet. But you want to know something crazy — when I was in school, I sucked at art really bad,” Callwood said. “People never believe me when I tell them that, but I really did. Almost everyone in the class was better than me. I was like the worst person in class and now I am way better than all of them, because I stuck with it while others left it alone and did other things.”
The hourlong class, open to students 10-18, was inspiring for many students including 10-year-old Ezekiel Rogers, who said he has only been drawing for a few months but would like to create his own comic book.
“My favorite part was trying to find the different eyes, because I’m starting to make my own eyes for a comic that now I’m going to be making,” Rogers said.
Renwick Lynch, 11, said he, too, enjoyed the class.
“I also like drawing the eyes. I used a very classic one where you just have like an oval shape and a circle in the middle,” he said.
While some students preferred drawing the character’s eyes, others found the eyes and hair to be the most difficult components to draw.
“The eyes [are] a hard thing to do. I know what you mean when you say the eyes are hard,” Callwood told students.
Displaying a book of dozens of types of eye variations, he added, “That’s how I spend a lot of my time, practicing many different things within books.”
Though the class was not without some minor creative frustrations, the students were all able to successfully complete the face of their individual characters. Many achieved this using paper and art supplies furnished by the St. Croix Foundation, however, some students chose to create on a Tablet, just like Callwood.
“Drawing on my iPad is a bit harder but it looks a lot better than when I draw it on paper,” class participant Alexis Schrader said. “Using the iPad, it is easier to erase and shade.
Now that students have completed the faces of their characters, they have the option to come back today for a second class where Callwood will teach participants how to sketch a body.
Schrader said she’ll likely be attending again as she tried to draw the body, but it “didn’t really work out.”
Overall, each student was able to achieve well laid out and anatomically correct faces for their comic characters under Callwood’s advisement.
“I can’t think of anything better to do than to be here with you guys,” he told the group.