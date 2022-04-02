ST. CROIX -- At the start of the year, customers using Virgin Islands-based web providers discovered a series of issues preventing them from accessing an order form to request as many as two sets of four free at-home COVID testing kits provided by the federal government. Four month later, while some issues have been alleviated, others persist.
In January, when the government website www.covidtests.gov was launched to the American public, most Virgin Islanders found themselves geo-blocked which was a technical issue on part of the U.S. Postal Service , which puts the site together.
While aggravating, the day after the site was launched the issue was rectified in the territory and the public was able to access the site but another hurdle had to be overcome- that of shipping.
Most Virgin Islanders are firmly aware of the problems that can surmount from shipping the most mundane of items, and the free government issued COVID testing kits were no exception.
The Daily News discovered employees with residential P.O. boxes were able to order the kits, but those who had their mail sent to businesses, business P.O. boxes, and mail services were unable to order the kits.
Though most of this is still true, the thousands of residents with mail receiving services can now be provided with the free testing kits, but the kits continue to not be permitted shipment to any addresses of business or business P.O. boxes.
The ability to get a testing kit mailed to a place of business will likely never be an option as the United States Postal Service website indicates, “This effort is part of a federal program to provide free at-home COVID-19 tests with free shipping to every residential address and residential P.O. Bo in the United States.”
If in need of a free at-home COVID testing kit but without an address that will suffice for the online portal, it is recommended to call 1-800-232-0233, or if disabled email DIAL@usaginganddisability.org.
For those able to procure an at-home COVID testing kit through the online portal, the postal service indicates the tests typically ship within seven to 12 days via U.S. Postal Service Priority Mail.