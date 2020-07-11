U.S. Attorney Gretchen Shappert has announced that the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, Office of the Inspector General, will provide free online training for Virgin Islands federal grantees and law enforcement personnel from June 13 to 15.
“The three-day training session is designed for HUD Community Development and Block Grant-Disaster Recovery grantees, sub-grantees, contractors and law enforcement agencies,” according to a news release. “Following the 2017 hurricanes, HUD allocated nearly $2 billion dollars to the Virgin Islands for disaster recovery. Much of this money has been distributed through HUD’s Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Recovery Program, which addresses seriously damaged housing, businesses and infrastructure repairs.”