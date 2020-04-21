Farmers are invited to learn more about available resources due to the coronavirus pandemic during a free webinar Wednesday, according to a news release from the V.I. Economic Development Authority.
The webinar, “Farmers Loans, Grants & COVID-19 Resources,” will be conducted via Zoom, a software-based platform for video and audio communications. Small-business owners can register for the webinar at www.usvieda.org/webinars.
