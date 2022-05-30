ST. CROIX — The Free Will Baptist Christian School’s Class of 2022 paced down the center aisle of its chapel to soft piano music during Saturday’s emotional processional that left graduates and attendees misty-eyed and seeking the nearest box of tissue.
Nearly 200 attendees assembled to honor the 15 graduates and listened to moving speeches by not only the school’s valedictorian and salutatorian, but a third class representative.
“Wow, we finally made it despite a multitude of challenges we faced even before we arrived in high school,” salutatorian Dominique Petersen said. “We started off our journey with not one but two category five hurricanes in which I lost my childhood home.”
Her voice faltered but Petersen continued, “There’s the worldwide pandemic that has and continues to affect how we interact with each other. During the four years our skills of communication, independence, and responsibility were put to the test with each individual assignment we were required to complete. Within these assignments represents the integrity of our character and the importance of genuine hard work.”
The hard work put in over the course of four years is difficult to measure as no two student’s journeys are the same.
Graduate Michai Hughes clutched his diploma and pulled it to his chest while offering impromptu sentiments to the audience where he revealed he had lost his father at the start of his high school academic career.
“This is for him,” Hughes said.
Holding back tears, Hughes locked his eyes on his mother and said, “My mom has been raising me and my brother by herself. I know I do a lot of things and we may not see eye to eye, but I love you a lot and this is for you.”
The moving gesture was just one of several that occurred Saturday evening, which included a senior class video that tugged at the heartstrings of the audience, and an appreciation presentation for parents where graduates took a moment to offer roses and embrace their caretakers in gratitude for the last 18 years spent providing for them.
“There are memories shared amongst us that no other class will be able to experience and hardships that have ultimately brought us together as a class and somewhat as a family,” Petersen said.
Valedictorian Anjali DeGazon echoed Petersen’s sentiments having said, “It may sound cliché, but we made it. We’ve literally been through multiple hurricanes, a global pandemic, remote learning, but it is now time to apply the knowledge we acquired here at Free Will.”
“Wherever we go, whatever we do — put God first. Stay focused and do not give up. No doubt many of us, including myself, are anxious for the near future. Trying out new things, meeting new people, creating new memories, and pursuing our passions in a new way. As we turn this page in our lives and step into the real world with the responsibilities of adulthood, we must face it head on knowing God is leading the way,” DeGazon said.