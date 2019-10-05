St. John Historical Society President Lonnie Willis, Danish Culture Minister Joy Mogensen and University of the Virgin Islands Acting Vice President of Institutional Advancement and Director of Major Gifts Mitchell Neaves attend a ceremony marking the installation of “Freedom” in Copenhagen.
Lonnie Willis speaks at the ceremony in Copenhagen.
Photo by ALBERT WILLIS
Photo by ANNE WALBOM
The statue's inscription.
Photo by ANNE WALBOM
Danish Minister of Culture Joy Mogensen speaks during the ceremony.
The ties between the Virgin Islands and Denmark became a little tighter recently, when a replica of the Freedom statue, which is displayed in public parks throughout the territory, was permanently installed outside a historic waterfront warehouse in Copenhagen. The installation of the Freedom statue represents the country’s first official memorial of the slave era.
The statue, created by Ghanian sculptor Bright Bimpong, was gifted to Denmark by the Virgin Islands in 2017 in honor of the territory’s centennial. Two other statues, busts of John “Buddhoe” Gottlieb and D. Hamilton Jackson, were also gifted to Denmark and have been on display in museums there.
