ST. THOMAS — Frenchman’s Reef donated $15,000 to both Charlotte Amalie High School and Ivanna Eudora Kean High School to fund much needed supplies for each of their nationally accredited Hospitality and Tourism Programs within the Career and Technical Education Department .

Alliyah Dessout of the IEKHS Hospitality and Tourism Department explained, “The Hospitality and Tourism program provides students with an in-depth experience of the current Hospitality industry, while allowing them to explore industry careers such as lodging/resort management, culinary arts, fine arts, music, cosmetology, architecture and so much more.”