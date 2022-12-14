ST. THOMAS — Frenchman’s Reef donated $15,000 to both Charlotte Amalie High School and Ivanna Eudora Kean High School to fund much needed supplies for each of their nationally accredited Hospitality and Tourism Programs within the Career and Technical Education Department .
Alliyah Dessout of the IEKHS Hospitality and Tourism Department explained, “The Hospitality and Tourism program provides students with an in-depth experience of the current Hospitality industry, while allowing them to explore industry careers such as lodging/resort management, culinary arts, fine arts, music, cosmetology, architecture and so much more.”
Each school has received a financial donation so that they may designate the funds toward purchases that will best serve their individual program. CAHS has recently remodeled their culinary lab and as Principal April Petrus said, “This is a large undertaking, and you [Frenchman’s Reef] are the first to provide financial assistance; we sincerely thank you. The financing required to replace all of the appliances is a lot for the school to take on.” CAHS has allocated the funds towards stainless steel industrial refrigerators and stainless steel induction ranges.
Students within the culinary program of CTE experience both theoretical and hands-on training. As part of the hands-on training, students host events including planning, décor, food preparation, serving and more. IEKHS will utilize their funds for culinary utensils including pans, spatulas, cutting boards, etc. — but with a significant portion allocated for event supplies that will be utilized in the hands-on event trainings such as chair covers, tablecloths and cutlery.
Frenchman’s Reef Managing Director Kurt Wiksten shared his personal promise of dedication to both schools and the desire of Frenchman’s Reef to continue in their efforts to contribute supplies needed to help the program evolve and grow.
“The future is here for the students and the island. It is important for our youth to see the many industries that are included within the hospitality and tourism sector. We look forward to working with the dedicated students of the CTE program and providing them with new opportunities to expand their horizons and prospective careers.”