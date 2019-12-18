ST. THOMAS — Two years after hurricanes Irma and Maria shuttered its sun-soaked balconies, the iconic Frenchman’s Reef Beach Resort on St. Thomas is more than halfway through an ambitious $300 million reinvention — and on Tuesday, visitors got a sneak peek.

Dubbed an “Exclusive First Taste,” the evening reception Tuesday hosted a Who’s Who crowd of public and private sector guests who were able to tour finished rooms, sample first-class cuisine and, above all, satiate their curiosity of the resort’s long-awaited return, a comeback inextricably linked to the territory’s economy and its reputation as a first-class tourist destination.

— Contact A.J. Rao at 340-714-9104 or email ajrao@dailynews.vi.