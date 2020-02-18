ST. THOMAS — The Marriott Frenchman’s Reef Resort and Spa, along with the adjacent Noni Beach Resort, on St. Thomas, are planning to open a “Welcome Lounge” at King Airport by late spring.
Resort officials said the lounge will start as a “marketing showroom” to highlight resort amenities, restaurants and event spaces. Once the resorts open — scheduled for this fall — the space will transition to a Welcome Lounge for anyone curious about the accommodations.
