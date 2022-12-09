Frenchman’s Reef, which has delayed opening two renovated resorts on St. Thomas, has donated $10,000 to the Family Resource Center “to aid in their ever-important mission of helping victims of domestic violence and sexual assault within our community,” according to a news release.
The Family Resource Center has been operating for 42 years, and thanks to the support of such donations “we are able to remain open and dedicated to our cause,” according to a statement from Anya Stuart, Executive Director of the Family Resource Center.
“We thank you for this donation and for what this will do for our community.”
The property formerly known as the Marriott Frenchman’s Reef is now owned by CREF3, which is in the process of completing reconstruction after the hotel suffered major damage in the 2017 hurricanes. The property, which now comprises The Westin Beach Resort and Spa at Frenchman’s Reef and The Autograph Collection Resort at Frenchman’s Reef, was expected to have a soft opening in December before opening to the public in early 2023.
In response to questions from The Daily News, Frenchman’s Reef Marketing Manager Jennifer Stromberg confirmed Friday that “The opening day will now be in early 2023, with a more concrete date coming soon.”
The FRC “provides a multitude of services to victims, including serving as Victim Advocates in emergency room situations and also providing shelter, food, clothing and professional counseling for those in need,” according to a news release from the company.
“This mission is near and dear to all of us,” said Frenchman’s Reef Managing Director Kurt Wiksten, who said the company wants to continue to work with the nonprofit.
“We chose FRC as a recipient through the direct input from our Associates to best determine where we can make the greatest impact for our community,” Wiksten said.
“This donation will help FRC to continue in their efforts to support local Virgin Islanders during their time of crisis and to provide the support needed to reestablish themselves physically mentally and financially,” according to the news release.
