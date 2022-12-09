Frenchman’s Reef, which has delayed opening two renovated resorts on St. Thomas, has donated $10,000 to the Family Resource Center “to aid in their ever-important mission of helping victims of domestic violence and sexual assault within our community,” according to a news release.

The Family Resource Center has been operating for 42 years, and thanks to the support of such donations “we are able to remain open and dedicated to our cause,” according to a statement from Anya Stuart, Executive Director of the Family Resource Center.

