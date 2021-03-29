Virgin Islands food producers have an opportunity to improve their production and distribution, thanks to a fresh round of funding offered by World Central Kitchen, a nonprofit organization founded by celebrity chef José Andrés.
Now in its third round of grants in the territory, World Central Kitchen encourages small- and mid-sized farmers, fishers and food businesses to apply for grants of up to $20,000.
Previous funding rounds have helped Ridge to Reef on St. Croix purchase a bigger refrigerator van so they can gather produce from island farms and keep it fresher.
Sejah Farm, also on St. Croix, now has an on-farm cooler and storage area so they no longer have to depend on renting fluctuating cold-storage space from the Agriculture Department.
And St. Thomas-based fisherman Julian Magras received a World Central Kitchen grant allowing him to replace fish traps lost during the 2017 hurricanes and a vacuum sealing machine that keeps fish fresher, longer.
World Central Kitchen began in 2010 in response to Haiti’s catastrophic 2010 earthquake, according to Crystal Díaz, who manages the Food Production Network program in the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. “When Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico and the USVI, we found the best way to help the islands was to build their ability to grow food more resiliently,” Díaz said.
“In the Caribbean, the lack of resilience was something we needed to address because of the hurricanes. Most farmers were not prepared for this kind of phenomenon. That’s why cold storage systems are so important, so when something like this happen again, they have a place to store their crops and save them for longer,” Díaz said.
The grant provides access to business and technical training, connections to a network of restaurants, hotels, supplies and distributors, and access to World Central Kitchen’s volunteer workforce and agri-tourism program.
Beekeepers, livestock farmers, specialty producers of flours, jams and sauces, hydroponics and aquaponics farmers are just some of the businesses eligible for a grant.
Applications for the program will be open until April 23. To access an application, visit https://wck.org/apply-to-fpn.