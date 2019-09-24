V.I. Senators Donna Frett-Gregory and Janelle Sarauw are pushing legislation to bring greater fiduciary oversight of the V.I. Water and Power Authority as the utility continues to face mounting pressure over power outages, exorbitant utility bills and financial insolvency.
In a statement last week, the senators acknowledged the “crippling” effects of WAPA’s instability on the territory, and how the utility is “unable to adequately serve its customers and manage the power utility needs” of the community.
