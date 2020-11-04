ST. THOMAS — St. Thomas Sen. Donna Frett Gregory was the top vote-getter in her district Tuesday, followed closely by Sen. Janelle Sarauw.
“I want to thank the people for believing in me so far,” Sarauw said. “I don’t play on the emotions of people, I don’t just stand on the Senate floor and babble the entire time, but I read, and I think the voters have noticed that I’m issue-oriented.”
Frett Gregory could not be reached for comment Tuesday night.
While the majority of district polling sites were equipped to handle the surge of in-person voting, long lines at Bertha C. Boschulte Middle School kept voters waiting until well after the polling site officially closed at 7 p.m.
The unofficial results as of Tuesday night showed voter turnout at 38.41%, and 20,486 of 53,341 registered voters cast ballots.
Delegate to Congress Stacey Plaskett defeated challenger Shekema George 15,470 votes to 1,992, and Steven Payne Sr. ran unopposed for re-election as senator-at-large.
Frett Gregory secured 6,454 votes while Sarauw won 6,457, and Milton Potter finished the night with 6,036 votes. Alma Francis Heyliger had 5,386, while Carla Joseph had 5,342, and Sen. Marvin Blyden had 5,254. Sen. Dwayne DeGraff took the seventh and final Senate spot with 4,692, while Athneil “Bobby” Thomas had 4,287. Stedmann Hodge Jr. had 4,089, Stephen “Smokey” Frett had 3,526, Jonathan Tucker Jr. had 3,387, Ray Fonseca had 3,049, and Irvin “Pudna” Mason Sr. had 2,936.
Wayne “Facts Man” Adams, who died on Sept. 26 shortly after ballots were printed, received 934 votes.
Angel Bolques Jr. ran unopposed for the Board of Education’s At-Large seat, while Kyza Callwood and Nandi Sekou secured seats with more than 5,000 votes each to Eugene Farrell’s 2,173.
Alecia Wells won the St. John Board of Elections seat with 4,964 votes to Shena George-Esannason’s 1,974, and Lydia Hendricks and Arturo Watlington Jr. were elected to the St. Thomas board by default.
In terms of the referendum question, 8,320 voters said they’d support a Constitutional Convention, while 3,225 were opposed.
While they were unable to hold traditional Election Night parties because of COVID-19, candidates pledged to work with their fellow senators, Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. and Plaskett on the myriad problems facing the territory.
“I want to thank the voters of the territory, my team, and the many volunteers that assisted me in terms of my campaign and my message getting out, also I recognize that it is a very difficult time in the territory and we do have a lot of work to do and I have heard their voices loud and clear,” said incumbent Sen. Marvin Blyden. “I understand that they’re demanding a change of their condition and how we represent them, and as a people, we have much work left to do.”
There are dire problems that need to be addressed with “education, WAPA, crime, and revenue generation. We have to find ways of bringing funding into the territory because I think we’re going to feel the COVID-19 brunt in 2021,” said Sen. Dwayne DeGraff. “It’s best for us to get together and work together.”