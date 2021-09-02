After nearly six months of serving as the Friends of Virgin Islands National Park acting director, Tonia Lovejoy has officially been hired as the nonprofit’s new executive director.
Lovejoy stepped into the acting position in March when previous executive director Todd Sampsell resigned to attend to family matters in the states.
The hiring was announced last week by the Friends, which Lovejoy has been employed with since 2016.
“After a competitive hiring process, Tonia’s expertise, experience, and work ethic stood out,” said Friends board chairman Andy Rutnik. “Her candidacy received unanimous approval from the board of directors. We look forward to supporting her leadership.”
Prior to starting work with the Friends, Lovejoy was a Peace Corps volunteer and a blue water sailor.
“I am honored to have the opportunity to lead such a purposeful, strong organization,” she said. “Our National Parks rely on philanthropic partners like the Friends to help them not just survive, but thrive. I look forward to ensuring that the Friends — its caring members, volunteers, donors, and sponsors — continues to be our park’s best friend.”
Lovejoy and the Friends have a busy schedule ahead, with the kickoff of a new season of educational events in the V.I. National Park, starting with the ninth annual Paddle the Park event on Nov. 7. The Friends supports financial and in-kind requests annually from the V.I. National Park to help protect and preserve its natural and cultural resources.
Critical programs such as sea turtle nest protection and monitoring, trail maintenance, school field trips, and the restoration of native plants, mangroves, and coral, are made possible by the Friends, whose funds are raised through membership dues, donations, grants, and sponsorships.
To learn more, visit www.friendsvinp.org.