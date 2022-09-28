ST. THOMAS — Ronald “Ronnie” Lockhart, 70, of St. Thomas, is being remembered as a Virgin Islands history buff and someone with a quick wit, following his recent death in Maryland after a long illness.

One of five children — Dale, Catherine, the late Herbert III, Ronald, and Henrik — “Ronnie,” as he was affectionately known, was always quick with a laugh, and a tidbit about Virgin Islands history.

