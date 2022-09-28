ST. THOMAS — Ronald “Ronnie” Lockhart, 70, of St. Thomas, is being remembered as a Virgin Islands history buff and someone with a quick wit, following his recent death in Maryland after a long illness.
One of five children — Dale, Catherine, the late Herbert III, Ronald, and Henrik — “Ronnie,” as he was affectionately known, was always quick with a laugh, and a tidbit about Virgin Islands history.
“No matter the situation he had a joke to tell to lighten the mood,” said niece Corinne Mills.
Her mother, former Human Services Commissioner Catherine Lockhart Mills, said her brother’s death has given her “a tremendous sense of loss. He was my historian and one who could always recall the correct date for any significant family milestone.”
She recalled with a laugh how Ronnie confronted her fiance before their wedding and said if he didn’t marry her, he’d get older brother Herbie, who stood at a physically imposing 6-feet, 2-inches, to beat up her husband-to-be.
“He was the most dependable person, and listened to my worries and diffused them with humor. When we were younger, he was the one I wanted to hang out with. One of his best qualities was that he inherited from our parents his involvement in civic and community organizations. I really admired the amount of time and effort he gave to these organizations, especially the Rotary club, which our family held dear,” Catherine said. “I’m going to miss him terribly.”
She said Ronnie worked with several organizations, including My Brother’s Workshop, the St. Thomas Historic Trust, the Historic Preservation Commission, Friends of Denmark, and others. News of his death circulated online Tuesday, with many expressing shock. His sister later confirmed his death in her own online post.
“Ronnie Lockhart was a constant, he was a go-to guy for information for historical reference, and just about one of the funniest guys I ever knew. I knew more people who followed him on Facebook because of his daily jokes,” said fellow Rotarian Erik Ackerson.
His daily joke posts helped start the day on a positive note, and his Facebook posts explaining the scenes in historic Virgin Islands photos helped share local culture far and wide.
Catherine said the family’s roots trace back to their great-great grandfather who moved from Scotland to St. Croix in the 1800s to work as an engineer on the machinery involved in sugarcane production.
He ultimately married what was then referred to at the time as a “Free Colored” woman, and “from there the family line continued and eventually my grandfather, Alfred Lockhart, moved to St. Thomas from Frederiksted, St. Croix,” Catherine said.
She recalled her brother’s “strong sense of history,” and his insistence on historically accurate spellings of local names.
“The things that irritated him for example, were people that did not spell Lindbergh Bay properly because they didn’t understand the historic reason for the name. He also would get annoyed with people who put an apostrophe in Magens Bay,” Catherine said.
Rotarian Larry Benjamin said his close bond with Ronnie was formed in childhood around a tragic event — in 1940 the boom of a sailing sloop knocked Lockhart’s great-uncle overboard while returning from St. John, and Benjamin’s father jumped in and drowned trying to save him.
Their close connection continued throughout their lives, and “we used to hassle each other a lot, especially at Rotary,” finding ways to fine each other when they each served as sergeant-at-arms, Benjamin said.
Ronnie’s father was a founding member of the St. Thomas Rotary Club, and Benjamin said Ronnie was founding president of the St. John chapter.
For years, Ronnie ran the family home as a bed and breakfast, known as “The Crystal Palace” because of its status as the first building with glass pane windows, Benjamin said.
Metropolitan Opera violinist Patmore Lewis would always stay at the Crystal Palace when he returned home to St. Thomas to perform, Benjamin said, and visitors loved the antique furniture and spectacular view.
“And he would help anybody. He had a weird sense of humor though, oh my gosh, and you could see from the different posts he used to do on Facebook with all of the jokes,” Benjamin said.
“Where he got them from I have no idea, and I would always ask him at Rotary, ‘OK, joke time, we need a joke from Ronnie,’” Benjamin said.
When the joke wasn’t great, “we booed the hell out of him,” Benjamin said, laughing at the memory.
Felipe Ayala worked with Lockhart on the Historic Trust and Historic Preservation Commission, and recalled his “wonderful sense of humor.”
“He was very adamant about historic preservation and he used his connections to everybody, he was my man on the street,” Ayala said. “Whenever violations happened, whenever we needed to contact someone, Ronnie always knew everyone. His contact list was vast. And a lot of time it was just a phone call from him to the applicant that got things resolved.”
Ayala said Lockhart took over his brother Herbie’s tent and rental business and worked as a photographer before running The Crystal Palace.
“He’s a Lockhart, one of the first colonial families, one of the wealthiest of them. And they were never about that,” Ayala said.
The family was privileged, “but it was privilege with responsibility,” he said. “They were about giving back to the community and he did that to the end.”
Ronnie grew up in Dronningens Quarter, playing marbles against Robert Moron and David Bornn, and Ayala said the men spent their lives joking and continuing to banter like they did as boyhood rivals.
Jovial Ronnie was serious about things that mattered, and didn’t hesitate to let you know his honest thoughts — but always in a civil way, Ayala said.
“It’s the end of an era, which is unfortunate because they don’t make Virgin Islanders like him anymore,” Ayala said. “The best way to honor Ronnie is to always remember to be kind to people, to stand up for community, and to do what’s right.”
Born on Flag Day, June 14, 1952, Ronnie was raised at the dawn of the modern St. Thomas Carnival era, and was a dedicated member of The Gypsies troupe.
Niece Elynne Lockhart said Ronnie cared “about a lot of people and he showed it in many ways.”
He became a father figure to his longtime girlfriend’s daughter, Cariamber Polak, and they remained close, Elynne said.
A lover of restaurants, friends said Ronnie had a permanent seat at Alexander’s Bar and Grill, and was a regular at Bella Blu in Frenchtown and had several other frequent haunts. He also ran the popular Cuzzins restaurant and bar on Back Street.
Elynne said Ronnie went to China King every Monday night, a tradition that began with his mother, who loved Chinese food.
Even after her death in 2015, Ronnie kept going every Monday, and Elynne and Ayala both recalled a recent scene where he jokingly donned an oversized gold chain and posed for photos at the restaurant.
Elynne said she is going to keep up her uncle’s tradition, and invited his friends and loved ones to join her at China King on Monday evenings at 6 p.m. to share memories over dinner.
“I’m going to keep it up, that would be a way to pay homage to him,” Elynne said.