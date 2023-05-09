ST. THOMAS — Friends and family of Taurian Deveaux mourned her death at a candlelight vigil on Garden Street Tuesday night, remembering her as a vibrant artist and advocate for human rights.
Deveaux, 37, was found shot to death early Saturday morning in the area of Commandant Gade, and police have said little about the investigation into her murder.
“This was not deserved,” said Deveaux’s fiancé, Richard Jackson.
Jackson said he’d known Deveaux a total of 13 years, first as friends, and wants her to be remembered as a beautiful person with a free spirit and passion for life.
Sister Taylor Deveaux, 33, flew to St. Thomas from California where they grew up in the Los Angeles area. Her older sister was many things, including a singer and “a philanthropist who was all about natural life and respecting nature and animals.”
She cried as she expressed deep sadness at the loss of her sister.
“I’m going to miss having someone that’s closest to me, that understands,” she said.
An African-American woman of Bahamian ancestry, Taurian Deveaux attended boarding school in London and Wales during high school, graduated from New York University with a degree in social work, and explored countries like Ghana and Italy, according to her younger sister.
“She was well traveled and intelligent,” she said of Deveaux.
“She birthed her own child,” she added, explaining that she arrived home from work one day to find her older sister in the bathtub with daughter Meridian, now age 12.
The umbilical cord was still attached, but Deveaux was calm after delivering her own child without assistance, and had decided not to call the doula or anyone else for help, she said.
“She loved her daughter so much,” said friend Monique Palmer, who said she was visiting St. Thomas from California when Taurian was killed. “She was the most independent person I ever met.”
Deveaux moved to St. Thomas around 2020, and moved back to Los Angeles briefly before returning for good.
Friend Euell Nielsen said she met Deveaux on the island and had known her for about a year-and-a-half.
“She was an amazing addition to the community, very positive,” Nielsen said. “We’d run into each other at every function.”
Nielsen said she and Deveaux were in the Shaka Zulu troupe together at the recent St. Thomas Carnival Adult Parade, and it was the perfect embodiment of Deveaux’s fiery spirit.
Nielsen said Deveaux was “a daughter, a mom, a friend to many, and she will be greatly missed.”
Deveaux was also an activist and owner of her own business, Boink Boutique on Garden Street, where Tuesday night’s vigil was held.
“She was an advocate for all people,” Palmer said. “Whatever they were into, she just hoped they’d be safe.”
Friend Davíd Najar spoke by phone from California Tuesday night, and described Deveaux’s passionate advocacy for human rights.
“She was the most fierce fighter for justice I’ve ever met in my life,” Najar said. “She just refused to allow injustice to stand.”
He emphasized that “she was a powerful advocate for sex workers” and worked to provide education and resources to help those in that industry stay safe.
Sex workers in California are angry to learn of Deveaux’s murder “because this woman fought for them,” Najar said.
He added that Deveaux “was brilliant” and “she resisted all systems,” hellbent on trying to save the world.
“That’s what she wanted to do,” Najar said. “Taurian is somebody that needs to be celebrated.”
Najar and Jackson said they intend to establish a foundation through Najar’s after-school program in California to help carry on Deveaux’s legacy.
Sandy Wilson, priest at All Saints Church on St. Thomas, led a prayer at Deveaux’s vigil Tuesday night, and urged everyone to recognize that life is short, and “live every day like it is our last day.”
The homicide is the 16th in the territory so far this year, including nine on St. Thomas and seven on St. Croix.
Police have not said whether they have identified any possible suspects in the shooting.
Anyone with information about the murder is urged to contact V.I. Police at 340-774-2211, the Criminal Investigation Unit’s Major Crimes Division at 340-642-8449, or Crime Stoppers V.I. at 800-222-8477.