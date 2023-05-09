ST. THOMAS — Friends and family of Taurian Deveaux mourned her death at a candlelight vigil on Garden Street Tuesday night, remembering her as a vibrant artist and advocate for human rights.

Deveaux, 37, was found shot to death early Saturday morning in the area of Commandant Gade, and police have said little about the investigation into her murder.

— Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.