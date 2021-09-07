ST. THOMAS — Keoner Baron’s family gathered Monday at a memorial in the parking lot of Home Depot, where the 20-year-old was shot and killed two days earlier.
“I want justice for my daughter,” said Baron’s mother, Yvette Baron, who went to the site after learning that her daughter’s coworkers at Home Depot had erected the memorial.
A white lattice frame has been decorated with her photos, teddy bears, flowers and work aprons with the nickname “KeKe,” filled with tributes written in black marker on the bright orange fabric.
Family members sat, mourning for hours, as Baron’s coworkers and friends stopped by to express their condolences.
For Baron’s twin brother, Keon Baron, his sister’s murder has been devastating.
“I went in her room. Sit on her bed, smell her clothes,” he said.
While Keon has found comfort in holding close to his twin’s physical belongings, his mother said she can’t yet bear to go near her daughter’s empty bedroom. The family is stricken with grief, and they’ve been struggling after the sudden loss.
“It’s hard. I can’t sleep, I can’t eat,” Yvette Baron said.
Meanwhile, the man who confessed to killing Baron, Justin Matthews, 23, made his initial court appearance Monday.
Matthews was arrested Sunday and charged with first-degree murder and five related crimes, including unauthorized possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence.
If convicted, Matthews is facing the possibility of life in prison without parole.
Keon Baron said he wishes Matthews could face the death penalty, and anything less than life in prison would not be justice for his sister.
He and his mother said they didn’t know Matthews well, and couldn’t speak to his character, but neither thought he was capable of such violence.
Yvette Baron agreed that Matthews should spend the rest of his life behind bars, and said she fears he might hurt someone else if released.
Magistrate Judge Carolyn Hermon-Percell expressed similar concerns in V.I. Superior Court on Monday, and set bail at $1 million cash.
“While the victim has succumbed to her injuries, I consider him a danger to the community,” the judge said, and said that based on the probable cause fact sheet filed by police, Matthews confessed to killing Baron “because they had had an argument.”
She noted that the daytime shooting occurred in a parking lot with passerby present and, “I do consider Mr. Matthews would pose a danger to the witnesses who have helped the Virgin Islands police department identify Mr. Matthews.”
In addition, police have not “located or secured the firearm that may have allegedly been used in this matter. The court also has to be concerned about that,” Hermon-Percell said. “What is set out in that probable cause fact sheet is very troubling to the court.”
According to the fact sheet, police responded to reports of a shooting at 4:10 p.m. Saturday and found Baron dead from multiple gunshot wounds.
Police said they collected 11 spent 9mm shell casings and interviewed several witnesses, who described seeing a man wearing a black ski mask with a gun in his hand walking toward a woman who was sitting under a tree in the parking lot.
The man shot the victim several times before walking across the road and fleeing in a gray Hyundai.
A description of the vehicle and partial license plate number was transmitted over the police radio, and a detective recognized the vehicle and its owner, Matthews, from prior law enforcement interactions.
The detective went to Matthews’ home and advised him that he was a person of interest in an ongoing investigation, and brought him to the police station for questioning.
Matthews initially told police his car had been stolen by two gunmen, and said he called 911 to report the carjacking.
But police found no evidence of such a report, and said their investigation “revealed that the defendant and the victim was in a relationship for approximately two years,” and “the victim broke off their relationship about three days ago.”
Police did not have enough evidence to hold or arrest Matthews, and released him pending further investigation.
On Sunday, police met with Matthews again at his home, and brought him back to the station for further questioning. He initially requested an attorney, but later in the day while still in the interview room, Matthews asked to speak with detectives and said he didn’t need an attorney present.
Matthews told police he got into an argument with Baron on the phone Saturday “relative to her speaking with another male.”
He drove to the Home Depot parking lot where he said he and Baron had another argument.
Matthews told police he left the lot and parked his car across the road. He then walked back to the lot “removed a handgun from a small bag and shot the victim,” before driving off, according to the fact sheet.
Yvette Baron said Monday that her daughter’s death came as a “big shock,” and she was a sweet, gentle person who never caused trouble, “a 20-year-old child that didn’t hurt nobody.”
Keon Baron said he and his siblings were raised in Dominica, and the family relocated to St. Thomas around 2013, where he and Keoner enrolled at Charlotte Amalie High School.
“She was quiet. She would just stay by us, just stick to us,” Keon Baron said. “She was kind.”
Matthews was born and raised on St. Thomas and graduated from Charlotte Amalie High School in 2017, Territorial Public Defender Frederick Johnson said in court Monday.
Johnson asked that Matthews be released on an unsecured bond to the custody of his grandmother. She had already been serving as his third-party custodian after Matthews was arrested in June 2020 on allegations that he stalked and harassed a woman over several months.
That victim was not Baron, Johnson said, and there is no evidence “that he has had any contact with anyone involved in that case.”
If he is able to post bail, his grandmother said she would be willing to continue serving as his third-party custodian, but “right now I fear someone would come after him, and I was told he’d intend to kill himself yesterday.”
The $1 million bail will likely guarantee that Matthews will remain in jail, and the judge said Matthews must “be seen by mental health professionals” at the Bureau of Corrections while he is awaiting trial.