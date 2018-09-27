Heavy hurricane damage, loss of employee housing, reduced staff, and budget cuts mean the Virgin Islands National Park is going to need more help than ever from the nonprofit Friends of VINP.
Between park project requests and signature programs the Friends has supported over the years, the organization is slated to fund — and in some cases oversee or direct — 38 projects during the upcoming fiscal year.
“We had more project support requests from the park than ever before in Joe’s history,” Friends development director Tonia Lovejoy said of the organization’s outgoing president Joe Kessler’s tenure. “We appreciate that they’re relying on us in this time of transition and need.”
The list of Friends projects includes programs they’ve funded for many years, including the Folk Life Festival and the Earth Day Fair, along with wildlife studies including the sea turtle monitoring program, which is currently ongoing, and a bird assessment, which has taken place on the island off and on since 1987.
Repairs to hurricane-damaged structures within the park also make up several items on the list, including repairing the Annaberg cookhouse and gardener shed, and replacing the Maho Bay pavilions, which were lost to Irma.
“Managing projects is a large part of what the Friends does,” said Lovejoy. “We have the ability to execute and deliver quicker than the federal government, and we can source local contractors and materials to the best of our ability.”
Another repair project the VINP asked the Friends to fund is fixing the Cruz Bay playground’s fence at a cost of $1,800, but Lovejoy hopes to raise enough money for an overhaul of the playground itself, which suffered damage during Hurricane Irma.
“If we raise $10,000, it would inspire the design and give us a sense of what could be possible,” she said.
Some Friends programs are funded in part by larger donations that are pledged toward specific efforts, while money for others comes from member dues and annual fund efforts. Other projects will rely on donations from the community or those off-island who wish to support the Friends. Cultural programs is one area Lovejoy said she wants to focus on.
“National parks struggle nationwide with balancing their investment in cultural resources and protection of the natural environment, and in lean times it’s easy for the government to drop off on the cultural aspect,” she said. “Culture is one of the major assets of the park on St. John, and to keep a culture alive, you have to understand it. I hope that in a small way, our cultural programs try to keep that link.”
Many of the Friends’ programs are detailed on their website, and community feedback is welcome on the nonprofit’s projects, Lovejoy said.
“I’m hoping to pull back a layer of mystique about how the Friends does projects, and really give people the opportunity to get engaged and give feedback, with the understanding that we are friends of the park,” she said. “We work in partnership with them.”
Donations to the Friends’ upcoming projects, including the Cruz Bay playground renovation, can be made at www.friendsvinp.org.
