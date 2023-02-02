friends

Incoming Friends of Virgin Islands National Park board chair Audrey Penn addresses the crowd at the organization’s first in-person annual meeting Wednesday at a pavilion at Trunk Bay, St. John.

 Daily News photo by ANDREA MILAM

ST. JOHN — Friends of Virgin Islands National Park welcomed a large audience to its first in-person annual meeting since 2020, held at a pavilion at Trunk Bay. The meeting kicked off with the introduction of the new Friends board chair, Audrey Penn, who’s stepping up to fill the shoes of Andy Rutnik.

Penn grew up on St. John and returned to the island after graduating from Rollins College. She worked as an intern with the Friends and eventually was hired as program director, a position she held for five years. Penn worked with now-retired VINP ranger Laurel Brannick to launch the Friends’ School Kids in the Park program. She eventually left her employment with the Friends for a role at The Ritz-Carlton, St. Thomas, but stayed connected with the Friends by serving as a volunteer board member.