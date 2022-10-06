Friends of Virgin Islands National Park has awarded seven university-level scholarships to Virgin Islands youth. The $5,000 awards fall under the auspices of the Friends’ two scholarship programs: the Noble Samuel Scholarship and the Jeffery Matheny Scholarship.
Scholarship recipients for the 2022-23 academic year are Ki’Janne’ Alfred (Stetson University, Florida); Sanaa Burke (University of Delaware); Kaj Gerard (University of Virgin Islands); Caliyah Helliger (Howard University); Lila Uzzell (University of Virgin Islands); and Lyric Vacharat (University of North Carolina-Wilmington).
“It is exciting and rewarding to be able to support these talented young Virgin Islanders as they pursue their dreams,” said Friends Executive Director Tonia Lovejoy. “Our youth are our future and Friends is committed to building a pipeline of conservation education opportunities for island youth starting with our School Kids In The Park and Learn To Swim programs, to our Summer Trail Crew opportunity, and internships and scholarships like these.”
The Noble Samuel Scholarship and Internship was launched last year and is endowed by anonymous donors. It is inspired by the life of Noble Samuel, who was a ranger in Virgin Islands National Park known for generously sharing his love for the park with passion and humility. Recipients of this scholarship for the 2022-23 academic year are Ki’Janne’ Alfred, Sanaa Burke, Kaj Gerard, and Lila Uzzell.
The Jeffery Matheny Scholarship was established in 2010 by his family in recognition of Jeffery’s love of St. John and supports Virgin Islands students at the university level studying fields related to natural resource management and protection. Recipients of this scholarship for the 2022-23 academic year are Caliyah Helliger, Lila Uzzell and Lyric Vacharat.