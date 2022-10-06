Friends of Virgin Islands National Park has awarded seven university-level scholarships to Virgin Islands youth. The $5,000 awards fall under the auspices of the Friends’ two scholarship programs: the Noble Samuel Scholarship and the Jeffery Matheny Scholarship.

Scholarship recipients for the 2022-23 academic year are Ki’Janne’ Alfred (Stetson University, Florida); Sanaa Burke (University of Delaware); Kaj Gerard (University of Virgin Islands); Caliyah Helliger (Howard University); Lila Uzzell (University of Virgin Islands); and Lyric Vacharat (University of North Carolina-Wilmington).