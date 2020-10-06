ST. CROIX — Despite the global pandemic, social distancing mandates and efforts to flatten the curve of the coronavirus pandemic, the Virgin Islands-Puerto Rico Friendship Committee is determined to celebrate the holiday albeit in a scaled-back fashion.
The celebration, which runs in conjunction with Hispanic Heritage Month, will begin on Thursday and end Monday with Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico Friendship Day. The holiday was created in the 1960s in recognition of the unique relationship between Virgin Islanders and Puerto Ricans, at the time the largest immigrant community in the territory, especially on St. Croix.
VIPR Committee President Maria Colon-Clarke said the committee has been struggling the last few months with putting a program together as well as keeping a handle on mandates and inconveniences of the coronavirus.
“This year has been exceptionally difficult to organize and build momentum, but we have been able to use the minimum resources available to come up with an abbreviated schedule of events because we know this observation is important to the community,” she said.
She said despite the hardships, the committee has accomplished a number of firsts over the past few months, including presenting the Department of Human Services’ Senior Citizens Affairs employees with masks and other personal protection equipment for Senior Citizens Month. They awarded two $1,000 scholarships to deserving high school graduates and partnered with other community organizations to donate more than 1,400 backpacks filled with school supplies.
This year the committee will honor Carmen Felix Encarnacion, Dr. Kisha Christian and Jose Alberto Sanchez for their countless contributions given daily to the community.
“Our honorees this year are real gems and we want to show our appreciation for all the work they have done for our community,” Colon-Clarke said. “We will also be posthumously honoring Brizaidy Saldaña who died recently, but had been a major contributor to the committee and the work done to keep the culture and tradition alive.
Friendship events will include a Virgin Islands-Puerto Rico Friendship Forum, Virtual Church Service and Awards Reception and Presentation.
“We managed to organize three wholesome events that I believe our committee will be proud of and that our community will enjoy,” Colon-Clarke said.
“We won’t have the parade, fun day, block party, race and friendship village as usual because it would be most difficult to host those events in a social-distanced environment.”
V.I.-P.R. Friendship Queen Rosa-Leea Clarke will continue to reign over the events. Colon-Clarke said the committee will soon begin discussions for how they will create a safe and effective event to conduct a Queen Selection Competition for the young lady to be crowned as the next Miss Virgin Islands-Puerto Rico Friendship.