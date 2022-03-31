When Jovanna Laurencin volunteered to help plan her senior prom at the Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic School, she had no idea that this high school rite of passage would one day lead to her founding her own event planning company.
“It was really fun and interesting to get ideas, learn how to budget, and factor in what the 12th grade wanted,” she said. “It was a really fun event and everyone was just so happy with it.”
After graduating from high school in 2014, Laurencin started studying for her bachelor’s degree at Marywood University in Scranton, Pa., which she described as a cultural and climate shock. After realizing her initial focus on psychology was not for her, Laurencin switched to a major in hospitality management. She joined Marywood’s Center for Student Activities and Leadership Development and was selected as a resident assistant. Both opportunities only fueled her love of working with others to plan events.
“Marywood was a predominantly white college, so when Black History Month came around, I put together a whole forum on some of the trending topics in the U.S. at the time,” said Laurencin. “Police shootings were happening and people were in disarray. The students asked great questions and the forum went really, really well. It was very well-received.”
Another event Laurencin planned during her time at Marywood, a Catholic university, had a decidedly less serious focus.
“Sometimes I have these crazy ideas, and I decided I wanted to have a drag show at this Catholic university,” Laurencin said. “We put in our proposals and the nuns OK’d it. Drew ‘Bev’ Gaver performed with a friend and we had a few students compete to win the title of best drag queen. It was a big success.”
As she approached the end of her college career, Laurencin began asking to shadow St. John wedding planners during her summer and holiday breaks. Engaging in a field she’d grown to love on the island where she was born and raised sparked an awakening.
“When I went away to college, I always thought I’d go on to live somewhere else,” she said. “Shadowing wedding planners on the island helped me realize not only my love for weddings and events, but for weddings and events on St. John.”
After a short post-college stint in Atlanta working in the wedding industry and in an assisted living facility, Laurencin decided in 2019 that it was time to go home. She earned a wedding planning certification from the Bridal Society and found that event planners on St. John were happy to welcome her aboard. Finally, in 2021, the young event planner was ready to make the leap and found her own business. That’s when life threw her a big, scary obstacle.
“Right after I made the decision, my dad was diagnosed with cancer,” said Laurencin. “If you know me, you know I’ve always been with [my dad] Peter. Growing up, I was always under his wing. Him being away for treatment brought me right back to when the hurricanes hit and I was away at school, and I couldn’t communicate with family and friends for months. Him being sick just reminded me of a time when I was so helpless.”
Laurencin happily reported that her father is in remission, and her business, JJ Weddings & Events, has found its footing. She plans to continue planning events in the Virgin Islands, and she hopes to travel to offer her services as well.
Paradise Planning owner Michelle Cawthron, who’s worked weddings with Laurencin, sung the young planner’s praises.
“She’s very sweet with clients and very, very personable,” said Cawthron. “Anything she does is really a benefit to those she’s involved with.”
Laurencin plans to stay rooted in the Virgin Islands community by planning community events and helping other young entrepreneurs navigate starting their own businesses. She hopes to encourage her peers to create their own opportunities.
“Look at what our ancestors have created for us here,” she said. “St. John is truly developed compared to what it was years ago, and that’s because they stayed here and they invested in home, and that’s what we have to do. Put yourself out there, make contacts, network, let everyone see what you can do. Surprise them.”
At 26 years old, Laurencin has a clear vision of how other young Virgin Islanders can flourish in their home community.
“I hear all the time that our home is being taken over, that we let people come and do what they want, but if we didn’t allow it to happen, it wouldn’t have happened,” she said. “If you keep leaving, who’s coming to receive? If we’re not receiving what is ours, it’s going to get lost.”